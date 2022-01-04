NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET MDS will be held on March 6

NEET MDS 2022 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. Candidates can apply online on the official website- nbe.edu.in and fill in the application form.

The NEET MDS application process will be closed on January 24 (11:55 pm). NEET MDS will be held on March 6 and the result will be declared by March 21. NEET MDS will be held for admission to around 6,500 MDS seats. “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on 6th March 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country,” an NBEMS official statement said.

NEET MDS 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on ‘NEET MDS 2022’ On the links section, click on ‘New Registration’ Enter the required information and generate your user ID and password. Login with user ID and password and fill in the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

For General and OBC candidates, NEET MDS 2022 examination fee is Rs 4,425 (including 18 per cent GST) and for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3,245 (with GST). If candidates have any queries, NBEMS has provided helpline number and email id to facilitate the applicants. These are: 022 – 61087595, helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in. Also applicants can contact NBEMS Communication Web Portal exam.natboard.edu.in/communication for support on application.