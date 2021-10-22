NEET MDS 2022 Postponed; Exam In June

The board said the exam has been delayed as admissions for the 2021-22 batch students – those who took NEET MDS 2021 – are yet to be completed.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 9:36 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET MDS 2022 Postponed; Exam In June
NEET MDS 2022 will be conducted on June 4 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS) 2022. The exam will take place on June 4. Earlier, it was scheduled for December 19.

The board said the exam has been delayed as admissions for the 2021-22 batch students – those who took NEET MDS 2021 – are yet to be completed.

“In view of the admissions for academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021,” an official statement said.

“The NEET-MDS 2022 has now tentatively been scheduled for 4th June 2022,” it added.

As per the official schedule, NEET MDS counselling 2021 will be completed by November.

The exam was held on December 16, 2020, and results were announced on December 31, 2020 but the counselling process started in August, 2021.

Doctors had moved the Supreme Court regarding the delay in the release of the counselling schedule. The top court had issued a notice on the plea, following which the counselling schedule was announced.

The centre told the top court that the counselling process was delayed due to the clarification which was sought from the top court regarding OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats which are contributed by the state medical colleges under the AIQ scheme.

For this year, counselling will be held as per the existing reservation policies, the Supreme Court was told.

