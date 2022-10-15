  • Home
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised cut-off for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022.

NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
NEET MDS 2022 Revised Cut-Off Released
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised cut-off for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. The NBE has released the NEET MDS 2022 revised cut-off score on its official website-- mcc.nic.in. Earlier on October 12, Union Health Ministry has directed the NBEMS to declare the revised result for NEET MDS 2022 examination.

As per the NEET MDS revised qualifying criteria, the Union Health Ministry has lowered the cut-off percentile by 25.714 percentile for each category including General, SC, ST, OBC and UR-PWD. The NEET MDS revised cut-off score for the General category is 174, for SC, ST and OBC category is 138 and for the UR-PwD category it is 19.286.

NEET MDS Revised Cut-Off Score

Category

Minimum Qualifying Criteria

Cut-Off Score (Out of 960)

Revised Minimum Qualifying Criteria


Revised Cut-Off Score (Out of 960)

General Category

(UR/EWS)

50th Percentile

263

24.286th Percentile

174

SC/ST/OBC

(Including PwD of

SC/ST/OBC)

40th Percentile

227

14.286th Percentile

138

UR-PwD

45th Percentile

245

19.286th Percentile

157

The NEET MDS 2022 result was declared on May 27. Candidates should note that the NEET MDS rank 2022 will remain the same as the result declared on May 27 will not be changed.

