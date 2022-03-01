NEET MDS 2022 In May, Application Window To Reopen On March 21

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET MDS 2022 revised date announced (representational)

NEET MDS 2022 Date: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2022 will be conducted on May 2, from 9 am to 12 pm, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said today. The NBEMS has also announced that the application window will be reopened from March 21 to 30.

NEET MDS was previously scheduled for March 6 but the board had postponed it, following the extension of the cut-off date for completion of internship till July 31 by the health ministry.

After extension of the internship completion deadline, to facilitate more students to apply for the test, the application window will be reopened.

“The NEET-MDS 2022 shall now be conducted on 2 nd May 2022 (9:00AM to 12:00 PM). The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022 which was closed on 24th January 2022 shall now be reopened…in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e. 31st July 2022),” reads the NBE notification.

The application form correction window will be available from April 1 to 4. Admit cards will be released on April 25.

“Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,” the NBE notification says.