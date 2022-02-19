NEET MDS 2022: NBE Postpones Exam, Internship Completion Date Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock The revised schedule for the NEET MDS 2022 exam will be announced soon

NEET MDS 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam has been postponed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET MDS exam that was scheduled to be held on March 6 has been rescheduled. The NBE has also revised the cut-off date for completion of internship till July 31. Candidates can check the notice on the official website – natboard.edu.in.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to 31.07.2022. The cut-off for completion of internship as mentioned in the clause 4.2 and 4.5 of the information bulletin for NEET-MDS 2022 should therefore be read accordingly." the NBE said in an official notice.

The window for online applications for NEET MDS, which has been closed on January 24, will also reopen soon for all candidates.

The revised schedule for the NEET MDS 2022 exam and the reopening of the online application window will be announced on the official website shortly, the NBE said.

The MDS examination may be postponed for four to six weeks and will be preferably scheduled around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022.