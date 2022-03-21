NEET MDS 2022: Application Reopens At Nbe.edu.in; How To Apply

NEET MDS application reopens at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has reopened the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Candidates, willing to appear in NEET MDS 2022 can register on the official website -- nbe.edu.in and fill in the application form. The NEET MDS 2022 application form online portal will remain open till March 30 (11:55 pm). The entrance test will be conducted on May 2.

Candidates, who apply NEET MDS 2022 by March 30 will also be allowed to edit their application forms between April 1 and April 4. The NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released on April 25.

“Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,” an NBE statement said.

NEET MDS 2022 Registration

To register for NEET MDS 2022, visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in Click on ‘NEET MDS’ On the links section, click on ‘New Registration’ Enter the required information and generate user ID and password. Login with user ID and password and fill in the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

