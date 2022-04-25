NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Exam Date

  • Home
NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released today on the official website-- natboard.edu.in. The NEET Master of Dental Surgery exam will be held on May 2.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 8:45 am IST

NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 on Monday, April 25. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website natboard.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2022 will be held on May 2.

“NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country,” read the information bulletin.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

1. Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

2. Click the exams tab on the homepage and then go to NEET MDS option

3. Next, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link

4. Submit your credentials and log in

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and Keep the printout of the same for future reference.

NEET MDS 2022 comprises 240 Multiple Choices, and single correct response questions in the English language only. The time allotted is 3 hrs. 5.5. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

For details on exam pattern, please visit the website- natboard.edu.in.

