NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card Released; Candidates Demand Exam Postponement

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022. A NEET MDS aspirant told Careers360 that the hall ticket was released on Monday (April 25) evening. The hall ticket is available to download on the official website- natboard.edu.in, the candidates need to click on the applicant login link and then use their user id and password to get the admit card.

NEET MDS 2022 will be held on May 2. Meanwhile, a section of candidates want a deferment of master of dental surgery (NEET MDS 2022) entrance test citing ineligibility of medical interns to appear for exams. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanded to postpone the NEET PG, NEET MDS 2022, mentioning, "We are NEET PG and NEET MDS aspirants and would like to bring to your notice the issues faced by the aspirants as well as the interns who cannot appear for the upcoming medical post graduation entrance exams." According to the letter, around 5,000 interns who served during COVID-19 pandemic are ineligible to appear for NEET PG and NEET MDS 2022 due to delay in final exam.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2022: How To Download

The candidates who are appearing for NEET MDS 2022 exam can download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

Click the exams tab on the homepage and then go to NEET MDS option

Next, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link

Submit your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the printout of the same for future reference.

NEET-MDS 2022 shall be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination. The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time.

The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choices, and single correct response questions in the English language only. The time allotted is 3 hrs. 5.5. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

For details on NEET MDS 2022 exam, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.