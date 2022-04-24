NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Download, Exam Schemes

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released tomorrow, April 24

The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022, will be released tomorrow, April 24, 2022 by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates must check the official website natboard.edu.in for admit cards and other important details related to NEET MDS. The NEET MDS 2022 is going to be conducted on Monday, May 2, 2022.

“NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to MDS courses. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country,” NBEMS information bulletin read.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Once the admit card is released, the candidates who are appearing for NEET MDS 2022 exam can download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in Click the exams tab on the homepage and then go to NEET MDS option Next, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link Submit your credentials and log in Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and Keep the printout of the same for future reference.

NEET-MDS 2022 Schemes

NEET-MDS 2022 shall be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on 6th March 2022.

Syllabus: The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time.

The examination shall be a multiple choice questions test delivered using a computers network (CBT) as per the scheme prescribed.

The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choices, and single correct response questions in the English language only. The time allotted is 3 hrs. 5.5. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.