SC has issued notice on plea against delay in NEET MDS 2021 counselling dates

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice on the plea against the "unjust and infinite” delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has sought a response from the Centre, National Board of Examination (NBE) and Dental Council of India.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The plea filed by a group of students said that the entrance examination was held on December 16, 2020, and NEET MDS 2021 results were announced on December 31, 2020. Even after so many months, there is still no update on the counselling schedule.

According to Bar and Bench, the petition filed through advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur said: "Umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling, however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling."

The petition also raised concerns regarding the conduct of NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling together as the NEET PG examination has been deferred till August 31.