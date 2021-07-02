  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Delay In Counselling Dates

NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Delay In Counselling Dates

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on the plea against the "unjust and infinite” delay caused by MCC in the announcement of the counselling schedule for NEET MDS 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 1:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Delay In Counselling Date Today
NEET MDS 2021: Plea In Supreme Court Against Delay In Counselling Date
NEET MDS Result For All India 50% Quota Seats Announced, Direct Link
NEET MDS 2021 Result Likely Today At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS Admit Card 2021 Today At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2021 Registration: Apply Till November 15 At Nbe.edu.in
NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against Delay In Counselling Dates
SC has issued notice on plea against delay in NEET MDS 2021 counselling dates
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice on the plea against the "unjust and infinite” delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has sought a response from the Centre, National Board of Examination (NBE) and Dental Council of India.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The plea filed by a group of students said that the entrance examination was held on December 16, 2020, and NEET MDS 2021 results were announced on December 31, 2020. Even after so many months, there is still no update on the counselling schedule.

According to Bar and Bench, the petition filed through advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur said: "Umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling, however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling."

The petition also raised concerns regarding the conduct of NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling together as the NEET PG examination has been deferred till August 31.

Click here for more Education News
NEET MDS admit card Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NLSIU’s 25% Quota For Karnataka Students
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NLSIU’s 25% Quota For Karnataka Students
DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins
DOST 2021: Telangana Degree Admission Registration Begins
IIT Delhi Scientists Develop Novel Antifungal Strategy for Fungal Eye Infection
IIT Delhi Scientists Develop Novel Antifungal Strategy for Fungal Eye Infection
IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals
Maharashtra: Over 50,000 Poor Students Benefited From Free Lectures
Maharashtra: Over 50,000 Poor Students Benefited From Free Lectures
.......................... Advertisement ..........................