NEET MDS 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Delay In Counselling Date Today

The Supreme Court of India will hear today a plea challenging the delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in announcing the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021counselling schedule. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the petition shortly.

The petitioner said the delay from MCC’s end in announcing NEET MDS 2021 counselling schedule is “unjust and infinite”, according to Bar and Bench.

The petition sought directions from the Supreme Court to the MCC to release the counselling schedule at the earliest, but in any event, no later than three weeks.

It requested the top court’s direction that MCC hold separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 202, without waiting for counselling of NEET-PG.

"Umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling, however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling," the plea said.

"From the past years records, it is clear that the time duration between the NEET-PG examination and announcement of result is at least one (1) month. Further, the counselling schedule for NEET-PG is released three (3) months after the results. Therefore, it will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together, as it would infinitely delay the counselling for the NEET-MDS candidates and would cause undue hardship to the NEET-MDS aspirants," the plea filed through Advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur said.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted NEET MDS 2021 on December 16, 2020, and the results were declared on December 31, 2020.

However, MCC, who is responsible for conducting the counselling process, is yet to announce the schedule for it.