NEET MDS 2021 Result Likely Today At Nbe.edu.in; Check Qualifying Marks Here

NEET MDS 2021: Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021is likely to be announced today. As per the NEET MDS 2021 information brochure, results will be available by December 31, 2020. When released, NEET MDS result 2021 will be available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) -- nbe.edu.in.

Candidates will be able to download their score cards from NBE website using their login credentials. There will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates, NBE said.

NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Qualifying Criteria

Category Eligibility General/EWS 50th Percentile SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile Unreserved PWD 45th Percentile

As per the official notification, “when the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories...are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category.”

“NEET MDS 2021 result will be valid only for the current academic session. The mark sheet-cum-result certificate for NEET MDS 2021 – All India 50% Quota can be downloaded from the website www.nbe.edu.in after the declaration of result,” NBE said.

Information Bulletin

Steps To Download NEET MDS 2021 Result

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET MDS 2021

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials and submit to download result.