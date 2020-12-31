NEET MDS 2021 Result Announced At Nbe.edu.in

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 has been declared at official website nbe.edu.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 10:05 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

NEET MDS 2020 results has been declared
New Delhi:

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 has been released. NEET MDS result 2021 is now available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) - nbe.edu.in.

All those who appeared in the examination can download their score cards from NBE website using their login credentials.

NEET MDS 2021 Result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS 2021

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Key in your login credentials

Step 5: Submit and download the result.

It is to be noted that there would be no re-evaluation or rechecking or retotaling of answers marked by the candidates, NBE said.

As per the official notification, “when the number of qualifying candidates in the respective categories...are less than three times the number of vacancies, the cut-off percentile will be automatically lowered in such a manner that the number of eligible candidates shall be minimum three times the number of seats in each respective category.”

“NEET MDS 2021 result will be valid only for the current academic session. The mark sheet-cum-result certificate for NEET MDS 2021 – All India 50% Quota can be downloaded from the website www.nbe.edu.in after the declaration of result,” NBE said.

