NEET MDS 2021: Registration For Admission In Maharashtra Colleges Begins Today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will commence the registration process for admission in Maharashtra colleges through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2021 from today onwards. The registration process is for the candidates who wish to take admission in postgraduate Dental programmes in Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-2022. Candidates can visit the official website of MAHACET, mahacet.org, and register themselves. The window of online registration will be closed on August 29 at 11.59 pm. No offline application will be accepted for the further process of admission, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has said via official notice.

“Candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 Examination and desirous of applying for available seats of Dental Course in State Government/Corporation/Aided/Unaided Private and Minority colleges in the State of Maharashtra, should submit registration/information online on the website i.e. www.mahacet.org from 26/08/2021 to 29/08/2021 up to 11.59 pm. The information submitted will be used for the preparation of NEET MDS -2021 Maharashtra State Provisional Merit List,” the official notification said.

All registered or eligible candidates must upload all required documents between August 26 and August 30 for postgraduate dental admissions.

The document verification process will be done at the college level on reporting for admission during each round before admission.

“Candidates who have allotted seat under reserved quota/PWD quota but fails to submit requisite document then such candidate will be converted to the unreserved or non-PWD category in subsequent round subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions,” the official notification read.

