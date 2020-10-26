Image credit: National Board of Examinations NEET MDS 2021: Registration Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2021 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the online application process for NEET MDS 2021. Candidates, willing to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 can visit the official website, nbe.edu.in and fill in the application form. The NEET MDS 2021 application form window will be open up to November 15 (11:55 pm). The entrance test will be conducted on December 16 and the result will be announced on December 31.

Candidates, who apply NEET MDS 2021 on or before the last date, will be allowed to edit their application forms between November 17 to 19. The NEET MDS admit card will be released on December 9.

NEET MDS 2021 Application Form

Download NEET MDS 2021 Information Bulletin

NEET MDS 2021 Registration

To register for NEET 2021, visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on ‘NEET MDS 2021’

On the links section, click on ‘New Registration’

Enter the required information and generate your user ID and password.

Login with user ID and password and fill in the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

For General and OBC candidates, NEET MDS 2021 examination fee is Rs 4,425 (including 18% GST) and for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3,245 (with GST).

NEET MDS 2020 result for AIQ (all India quota) seats was declared in February. The cut-off score for general category candidates, in NEET MDS 2020, was 286 out of 960.