NEET MDS 2021: Plea In Supreme Court Against Delay In Counselling Date

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for NEET MDS 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 10:16 am IST

NEET MDS entrance examination was held on December 16, 2020
New Delhi:

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the delay caused by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the announcement of the counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery courses (NEET-MDS) 2021. The petition calls the delay from MCC’s end “unjust and infinite”, according to Bar and Bench.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The petition sought directions to the MCC to release the counselling schedule at the earliest, but in any event, no later than three weeks and to direct MCC to hold separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021 and not wait for the counselling of NEET-PG.

NEET MDS entrance examination was held on December 16, 2020, and its results were declared on December 31, 2020. However, the medical aspirants are still waiting for the Committee to announce the counselling schedule.

The plea filed through Advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur said: "Umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling, however, till today there has been no update, regarding the counselling."

"From the past years records, it is clear that the time duration between the NEET-PG examination and announcement of result is at least one (1) month. Further, the counselling schedule for NEET-PG is released three (3) months after the results. Therefore, it will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together, as it would infinitely delay the counselling for the NEET-MDS candidates and would cause undue hardship to the NEET-MDS aspirants," the plea said.

