NEET MDS 2021: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS cut-off scores on the basis of revised NEET MDS qualifying percentile. Revised NEET MDS cut-off score for unreserved category students is 185 marks, for reserved category students cut-off score is 152 and for UR-PWD category students, cut-off score is 170. Total NEET MDS marks are 960 and students must obtain a minimum cut-off score to qualify the exam.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today announced to reduce NEET MDS cut-off 2021 by 23.029 percentile for both reserved and unreserved category candidates. According to reduced percentile, revised NEET MDS cut-off for general category (UR/EWS) candidates is 26.971 percentile for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates cut-off is 16.971 percentile and for UR-PWD category candidates, revised NEET MDS cut-off is 21.971 percentile.
NEET MDS Revised Cut-Off, Percentile Score:
Category
Previous Cut off percentile (as on NEET MDS information brochure)
Previous cut-off scores 2021
Updated NEET MDS cut-off score
Revised NEET MDS cut-off percentile
General and EWS
50th percentile
259
185
26.971
SC/ST/OBC
40th percentile
227
152
16.971
UR-PWD
45th percentile
243
170
21.971
NEET MDS results were released on December 31, 2020 and NBEMS has said that there is no change in NEET MDS rank 2021 as published on December 31.
NBEMS shared the revised cut-off scores through its Twitter handle and wrote: “NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores for NEET MDS 2021.”