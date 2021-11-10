  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET MDS 2021: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores

NEET MDS 2021: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS cut-off scores on the basis of revised NEET MDS qualifying percentile.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 8:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET MDS Cut-Off Reduced By Over 23 Percentile
NEET MDS 2022 Postponed; Exam In June
Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow
NEET MDS Counselling 2021: MCC Begins Registration For Round 2
NEET MDS 2021: Registration For Admission In Maharashtra Colleges Begins Today
NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today
NEET MDS 2021: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores
NBEMS has released the revised NEET MDS cut-off scores (Representational)
New Delhi:

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS cut-off scores on the basis of revised NEET MDS qualifying percentile. Revised NEET MDS cut-off score for unreserved category students is 185 marks, for reserved category students cut-off score is 152 and for UR-PWD category students, cut-off score is 170. Total NEET MDS marks are 960 and students must obtain a minimum cut-off score to qualify the exam.

Recommended:  Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) today announced to reduce NEET MDS cut-off 2021 by 23.029 percentile for both reserved and unreserved category candidates. According to reduced percentile, revised NEET MDS cut-off for general category (UR/EWS) candidates is 26.971 percentile for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) candidates cut-off is 16.971 percentile and for UR-PWD category candidates, revised NEET MDS cut-off is 21.971 percentile.

NEET MDS Revised Cut-Off, Percentile Score:

Category

Previous Cut off percentile (as on NEET MDS information brochure)

Previous cut-off scores 2021

Updated NEET MDS cut-off score

Revised NEET MDS cut-off percentile

General and EWS

50th percentile

259

185

26.971

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

227

152

16.971

UR-PWD

45th percentile

243

170

21.971


NEET MDS results were released on December 31, 2020 and NBEMS has said that there is no change in NEET MDS rank 2021 as published on December 31.

NBEMS shared the revised cut-off scores through its Twitter handle and wrote: “NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores for NEET MDS 2021.”

Click here for more Education News
NEET MDS result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Out At Josaa.nic.in
NAS 2021: Over 38 Lakh Students From 733 Districts To Participate In Survey
NAS 2021: Over 38 Lakh Students From 733 Districts To Participate In Survey
MCC Counselling 2021: Latest Updates On NEET Counselling Dates, List Of Documents Required
MCC Counselling 2021: Latest Updates On NEET Counselling Dates, List Of Documents Required
NEET MDS Cut-Off Reduced By Over 23 Percentile
NEET MDS Cut-Off Reduced By Over 23 Percentile
UP Board 2022 Exams: UPMSP Changes Class 9 Exam Pattern; Details Here
UP Board 2022 Exams: UPMSP Changes Class 9 Exam Pattern; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................