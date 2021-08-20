NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registrations Starts Today, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Registration for NEET MDS 2021 counselling begins today

The counselling for the NEET-MDS admissions, for which exams were held last year, will begin today. The counselling will be held from August 20 to October 10, 2021. The NEET-MDS counselling session will be held online via the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule released by MCC, the round 1 registration process will end on August 24, 2021. The choice filling or locking of the registration process will be held from August 21 to August 24. The seat allotment process will be held from August 25 to August 26. The result will be released on August 27, 2021. Candidates will be required to report to the allotted college between August 28 and September 1.

The counselling schedule was released after seven months of the conduct of the examination. The results of NEET-MDS were declared on December 31, 2020. Around 30,000 BDS (dental) graduates appeared for the NEET-MDS examination conducted for admission to over 6,500 seats in the country.

The Central government has also announced a 27% quota for OBCs and 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) scheme for UG and PG medical and dental programmes from the current academic year, 2021-22.

The doctors, having Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, had appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - MDS conducted on December 16 last year by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course. Besides the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the bench had earlier also issued the notices to the Dental Council of India and the National Board of Examination (NBE).