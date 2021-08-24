NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Registration For Round 1 Concludes Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET MDS 2021 counselling registration ends today for round 1

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will conclude the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS counselling today, August 24. All those who have still not applied for the first round of counselling for NEET MDS 2021 can do so by visiting the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances for MDS, Specializations & Cut-offs through NEET MDS exam, Check Now- NEET MDS College Predictor

According to the schedule released by MCC, the round 1 registration process will end on August 24, 2021. The choice filling or locking of the registration process were to be conducted from August 21 to August 24. The seat allotment process will be held from August 25 to August 26. The result will be released on August 27, 2021. Candidates will be required to report to the allotted college between August 28 and September 1.

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling: Steps To Register For Round 1

Medical aspirants can apply for the NEET MDS counselling round 1 by following the steps mentioned below:

• Go to the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in

• On the homepage, click on NEET MDS 2021 link flashing in the main menu

• A new page will open. In the space provided, feed in the login credentials and fill in the application form

• Cross check the details that you have filled and proceed to pay the application fees

• Click on the ‘submit’ button

• Your application form will now be submitted. Download a copy of the application form, and keep it safe for future reference