NEET MCC Counselling 2021: Check Complete Procedure Here

MCC NEET Counselling 2021 updates

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling 2021 for the students who qualified NEET UG 2021. Candidates will get admission to MBBS/BDS programmes offered by medical institutions across India through MCC counselling. MCC will be conducting the NEET counselling under 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 85 per cent state quota seats of Central Institutions, Universities and Deemed Universities. MCC NEET counselling 2021 will commence on the official MCC website-- mcc.nic.in. However, MCC has not released NEET counselling 2021 dates yet.

While applying for MCC NEET counselling, candidates must keep a copy of NEET UG application form as the spelling, information and other asked data should be the same in both forms. Any discrepancy in the information can lead to disqualification of the candidates.

MCC NEET Counselling Process

MCC NEET counselling is conducted in various rounds and students are required to register themselves on the official website within stipulated time. Candidates will be required to pay the counselling fees and then exercising of choices and licking of preferences will be done. MCC will allot the seats on the basis of filled preferences of the students and as per the availability of the seat. Candidates will be required to report to the allotted college within said time after the seat allotment result is declared. MCC NEET counselling will be held in different rounds.

MCC NEET UG Counselling: Reservation:

As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following All India Quota (AIQ):