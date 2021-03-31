  • Home
NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display it on the official website. It will also release a list of category wise cut-off marks. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 6:33 pm IST

NEET cut-offs of previous years' entrance exams
New Delhi:

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be conducted on August 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the paper in offline mode. The NEET result will be released in the form of a score card reflecting the subject-wise percentile obtained by the candidates in the medical entrance exam.

NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display them on the official website. It will also release a list of category wise cut-off marks. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.

Read More|| NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year

To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam.

NEET MBBS or BDS cutoff 2020 for general category candidates is 50th, while NEET cut-off for OBC, SC and ST candidates was 40th.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off scores


Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2020 cutoff scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

720-147

682406

General-PH

45th

146-129

99

SC

40th

146-113


19572

ST

40th

146-113

7837

OBC

40th

146-113

61265

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

321


NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores


Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2019 cutoff scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

704-134

286245

SC

40th

133-107

99890


ST

40th

133-107

35272

OBC

40th

133-107

375635


NEET 2019 MBBS Cut-Off For Deemed Universities


University

Cutoff Rank

Marks

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

95035


436

JSS Medical College, Jagadguru

63521


477

Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi

22619



553

KS Hedge Medical Academy, Mangaluru

66538



473

BVD University Medical College, Pune

191283


346

