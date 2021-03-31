NEET: Previous Years' Cut-Off Scores Of Deemed Universities
NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display it on the official website. It will also release a list of category wise cut-off marks. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be conducted on August 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the paper in offline mode. The NEET result will be released in the form of a score card reflecting the subject-wise percentile obtained by the candidates in the medical entrance exam.
The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.
To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam.
NEET MBBS or BDS cutoff 2020 for general category candidates is 50th, while NEET cut-off for OBC, SC and ST candidates was 40th.
NEET 2020 Cut-Off scores
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET 2020 cutoff scores
Number of candidates
General
50th
720-147
682406
General-PH
45th
146-129
99
SC
40th
146-113
19572
ST
40th
146-113
7837
OBC
40th
146-113
61265
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
128-113
321
NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET 2019 cutoff scores
Number of candidates
General
50th
704-134
286245
SC
40th
133-107
99890
ST
40th
133-107
35272
OBC
40th
133-107
375635
NEET 2019 MBBS Cut-Off For Deemed Universities
University
Cutoff Rank
Marks
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
95035
436
JSS Medical College, Jagadguru
63521
477
Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi
22619
553
KS Hedge Medical Academy, Mangaluru
66538
473
BVD University Medical College, Pune
191283
346