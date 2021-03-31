NEET cut-offs of previous years' entrance exams

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be conducted on August 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the paper in offline mode. The NEET result will be released in the form of a score card reflecting the subject-wise percentile obtained by the candidates in the medical entrance exam.

NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display them on the official website. It will also release a list of category wise cut-off marks. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.

To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam.

NEET MBBS or BDS cutoff 2020 for general category candidates is 50th, while NEET cut-off for OBC, SC and ST candidates was 40th.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off scores





Category Cut off percentile NEET 2020 cutoff scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-147 682406 General-PH 45th 146-129 99 SC 40th 146-113

19572 ST 40th 146-113 7837 OBC 40th 146-113 61265 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321





NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores





Category Cut off percentile NEET 2019 cutoff scores Number of candidates General 50th 704-134 286245 SC 40th 133-107 99890

ST 40th 133-107 35272 OBC 40th 133-107 375635





NEET 2019 MBBS Cut-Off For Deemed Universities



