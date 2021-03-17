Tips to prepare for NEET Physics paper

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS,BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS candidates will be conducted on August 1. The paper will have three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. It will be conducted in 11 languages including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode. The NEET syllabus will be released by the NTA as part of the exam bulletin to be released on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET UG form will be released soon on the website.

Earlier the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had clarified that the NEET UG exam will only be conducted once this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Read More|| NEET 2021: Topics Covered In Previous Medical Entrance Examinations

The NEET Physics paper usually consists of questions based on theoretical concepts and numericals. The questions are majorly based on the Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT Physics syllabus.

Tips To Prepare For NEET Physics Paper

It is important for the NEET 2021 candidates to devise a strategy to cover all the topics in the Physics syllabus and learn techniques to attempt the paper within the given time.

Analyse NEET Physics syllabus

The NEET students can refer to the Physics syllabus that was covered in the previous years to understand the type of topics included in the exam. The topics covered in the Physics NEET syllabus are usually Class 12 topics named Atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current and Class 11 topics named Thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world.

Emphasise on important topics

The students can focus on the important NEET topics that have been carrying more weightage in the previous entrance exams. They can refer to the previous NEET papers to understand the same.

Some of the important NEET Physics topics are--

Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, Heat and Thermodynamics, Optics, Simple Harmonic Motion and Waves.

Conceptual clarity

The NEET candidates must focus on getting a clarity on the concepts to be able to solve the applications-based questions in the Physics paper. There can be various non-direct questions asked in the NEET paper, hence the candidates must not only be aware of the concepts but their applications as well. One must also learn to integrate the knowledge of the concepts in solving multiple-choice questions and numerical based problems.

Refer to practice material

There are various Physics books to prepare for NEET 2021. Some of them are NCERT Physics Classes 11 and 12, Concepts of Physics by HC Verma, Objective Physics By DC Pandey, Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker, Fundamental Physics by Pradeep and Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov.

They can solve the NEET mock tests available at NTA website.

Learn formulae

It will be helpful for the NEET students to learn the Physics formulae for their easy applications in the entrance examinations. They can write down all the Physics formulae on a sheet of paper and keep learning them. They must also solve relevant problems to understand their applications.

Solve NEET sample papers

This will help to understand the NEET paper pattern and learn to complete the exam within the given time. This would also include the previous years’ NEET question papers. A host of test practice centres will also be set up by the NTA.

Give time to revise

Once the NEET Physics syllabus will be completed, it is important to revise all the important topics to see if every point had been covered. Constant revision would strengthen the understanding about different topics and the candidate will be confident enough while attempting the paper.