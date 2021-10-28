  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET: Kerala HC Directs NTA To Probe Into Alleged Manipulation In Candidate's OMR Sheet

NEET: Kerala HC Directs NTA To Probe Into Alleged Manipulation In Candidate's OMR Sheet

NEET 2021: The Kerala High Court has also directed the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

Education | ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 9:06 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
NEET: Centre Justifies In SC Rs 8 Lakh Annual Income Limit Fixed For Determining EWS Category
NEET Result 2021: Registration Window Over; All Eyes Now On Supreme Court
NEET 2021 Result: Supreme Court To Hear Centre’s Plea Against Re-Exam Today
Ready But Unable To Declare: Centre On NEET Result 2021 Delay
NEET: Kerala HC Directs NTA To Probe Into Alleged Manipulation In Candidate's OMR Sheet
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India will hear NTA's plea against Bombay HC order of re-exam for 2 candidates today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kochi:

Kerala High Court on Wednesday has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to probe into the alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) candidate in the state.

Court has also directed the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh ordered this while considering the petition of Rithu Sibi, a Thrissur native seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation. She also sought a direction from the NTA to forthwith produce the original OMR of her.

According to the petition, the petitioner attended the NEET exam conducted on September 12.

Petitioner alleged, "On the OMR sheet attached to my application number, my signature was seen manipulated. The names of my parents as seen on the OMR sheet were not marked by me. My mother's name is Mini John C. But on the OMR sheet, it was shown as Mini Johna C. I had serious doubt regarding the left-hand thumb impression seen in the OMR sheet. Also, my roll number also does not tally with the bubbled portion."

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU To Wait For Delhi Government Guidelines Before Reopening Colleges
DU To Wait For Delhi Government Guidelines Before Reopening Colleges
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Declared For PCM, PCB Groups
Live | MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Declared For PCM, PCB Groups
Delhi School Reopening: Principals, School Associations Welcome Move, Some Call It 'Delayed'
Delhi School Reopening: Principals, School Associations Welcome Move, Some Call It 'Delayed'
Delhi School Reopening: Mixed Reaction Among Parents, Some Flag Concerns About Covid, Pollution
Delhi School Reopening: Mixed Reaction Among Parents, Some Flag Concerns About Covid, Pollution
.......................... Advertisement ..........................