NEET, JEE: NSUI Writes To Centre For Age Relaxation, Extra Attempts

NSUI demands age relaxation and extra attempts for JEE, NEET

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in a letter to Minister Jitendra Singh has demanded age relaxation and extra attempts for students appearing for competitive exams including engineering entrance test (JEE) and medical entrance tests (NEET UG, PG). The students union has also asked the Centre to vaccinate all the students before holding any exams offline.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

NSUI has emphasized on the fact that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic many aspirants of various exams like NEET and JEE are losing out the opportunity to sit in the exams hence government must immediately form a policy to protect the attempts of all such candidates.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan in the letter emphasised that, “..apart from the demands of age relaxation and extra attempts for the aspirants, it is extremely important to form a vaccination policy for all such candidates before making any decision about any of the examinations.”

“The candidates going to appear in exams like UPSC, CA, NEET (UG & PG), JEE, SSC-CHSL, UGC NET, INCET, should be vaccinated on priority basis as soon as possible,” the letter added.

NSUI gave the slogan of ‘Pehle Suraksha, Phir Pariksha’ and has been demanding immediate action from the Centre to make sure that none of the students' future, who will be appearing in the competitive examination, is compromised.

NSUI last week had opposed the Central Government’s decision to conduct the Class 12th board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and termed it as a “wrong call”.

Following the proposals of the Union Government to conduct exams, Questioning the government decision to conduct this exam, the NSUI further asks, “If the government is ready to come up with an evaluation formula for many other subjects why can’t they do the same for these 19 subjects as well?”

Conducting exams for these 19 subjects, NSUI said, could be equally dangerous as it would have been for all the subjects and considering the present conditions in the country this is not the risk which Modi Government should take.