NEET, JEE Mains: Mamata Banerjee Urges CMs To Move To Supreme Court For Postponement Of Exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Sonia Gandhi's virtual meeting with opposition party today, urges all Chief Ministers to together move to Supreme Court for postponing NEET 2020, JEE Main exams as the students are not prepared. "States can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE Main, NEET 2020 examinations if the Centre decides not to do so," says Mamata Banerjee.

Amid growing chorus over the postponement of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams, Mamata Banerjee has joined hands with the politicians who have been supporting for postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As per the Supreme Court orders, the NEET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 Admit Cards today.

A few days before, CM Mamata Banerjee took to twitter and said, “In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” said on social media.

In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2020

Earlier, in contract to the growing demand, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the petition filed by a group of students demanding further postponement of JEE Main and NEET entrance exams. The top court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to plan the safe conduct of JEE 2020, NEET exams.

Following the orders, today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 Admit Cards. Students appearing in the NEET 2020 exam can now check the official website-nta.ac.in - and download their NEET 2020 Admit Card.