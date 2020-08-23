NEET and JEE Exams: Students On Social Media Demand Postponement Of University, Entrance Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET and JEE: Students Demand Postponement Of Entrance Exams

With less than a month to go for JEE Main and NEET exams, demands for postponement are rising sky high. The Universities across India will also complete final year exams before September 30, as per the University Grants Commission, or UGC.

Students from different parts of India has started #SatyagrahAgainstExamsInCOVID campaign against the conduct of exams admit a pandemic. While some have asked for the postponement, others want the university exams to be cancelled altogether.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Pushing students for exams during this pandemic would not just cause a surge in new COVID cases and multiply cross-contamination, but would also be a massive burden on our poor and fragile healthcare system!” one post said.

Pushing students for exams during this pandemic would not just cause a surge in new Covid cases & multiply cross contamination,but would also be a massive burden on our poor & fragile healthcare system!

Postpone exams,save students & Healthworkers#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/qxOCRWnNn8 — Madhurima | মধুরিমা (@Madhurima_ML) August 23, 2020

JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students, concerned about their health, have demanded for a further postponement. ''We can't postpone Corona but exams can be postponed!'' another student wrote.

However, officials have confirmed that the exams will be held in September as per schedule.

Petitions, challenging UGC’s decision to conduct final year exams by September-end, had been filed in the Supreme court. While a court decision on the matter is awaited, many believe that the lives of students will be at high risk if the examinations are conducted.

“If the Govt can postpone parliament session then why can't exams. Extraordinary situations required extraordinary decisions,” a social media post said.

If the Govt can postpone parliament session then why can't exams.



Extraordinary situations required extraordinary decisions.#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid — Vijay Fulara (@imfulara) August 23, 2020

We are studying to save lives of the people. If our lives would be at risk then from where will you save this country,” another student asked.

#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid SIR WE ARE STUDYING TO SAVE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE. IF OUR LIVES WOULD BE AT RISK THEN FROM WHERE WILL YOU SAVE THIS COUNTRY.FOR THE SAKE OF HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WE BEG OF YOU TO POSTPONE THESE EXAMS.. pic.twitter.com/aH4o0JfMu6 — Maninder Kaur (@Maninde04556593) August 23, 2020

“The Government Of India should find a meaningful solution to the problems of students on the NEET, JEE examinations by listening to the minds of our millions of students. We cannot put the health of our millions of students in the corona crisis. Postpone NEET and JEE,” another post said.