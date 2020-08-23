NEET and JEE Exams: Students On Social Media Demand Postponement Of University, Entrance Exams

  • Home
Students Start ‘Satyagrah Against Exams In COVID’ Campaign Against University, Entrance Exams amid COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 2:15 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With less than a month to go for JEE Main and NEET exams, demands for postponement are rising sky high. The Universities across India will also complete final year exams before September 30, as per the University Grants Commission, or UGC.

Students from different parts of India has started #SatyagrahAgainstExamsInCOVID campaign against the conduct of exams admit a pandemic. While some have asked for the postponement, others want the university exams to be cancelled altogether.

“Pushing students for exams during this pandemic would not just cause a surge in new COVID cases and multiply cross-contamination, but would also be a massive burden on our poor and fragile healthcare system!” one post said.

JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students, concerned about their health, have demanded for a further postponement. ''We can't postpone Corona but exams can be postponed!'' another student wrote.

However, officials have confirmed that the exams will be held in September as per schedule.

Petitions, challenging UGC’s decision to conduct final year exams by September-end, had been filed in the Supreme court. While a court decision on the matter is awaited, many believe that the lives of students will be at high risk if the examinations are conducted.

“If the Govt can postpone parliament session then why can't exams. Extraordinary situations required extraordinary decisions,” a social media post said.

We are studying to save lives of the people. If our lives would be at risk then from where will you save this country,” another student asked.

“The Government Of India should find a meaningful solution to the problems of students on the NEET, JEE examinations by listening to the minds of our millions of students. We cannot put the health of our millions of students in the corona crisis. Postpone NEET and JEE,” another post said.

NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020 UGC guidelines
