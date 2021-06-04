  • Home
Updates On NEET, JEE Main, CUCET After 12th Board Exam Cancellation

NEET, JEE, CUCET 2021: With the cancellation of Class 12 board exams by CBSE, CISCE and state education boards, students are now asking questions about evaluation processes the boards will adopt, as Class 12 results are crucial for university admissions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 3:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET, JEE Main 2021, CUCET: Updates on entrance exams after 12th boards cancellation (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A new website has been launched for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, which is scheduled for August. However, according to a PTI report, the Education Ministry will take a final call on NEET, and on the cancelled sessions of JEE Main, after a review meeting. A decision on the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is expected after the CBSE announces its alternative assessment criteria for cancelled Class 12 exams.

"A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying.

With cancellation of Class 12 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and many state education boards, students are now asking questions about evaluation processes the boards will adopt, as Class 12 results are crucial for university admissions.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct CUCET for admission to 45 central universities. The agency also conducts JEE Main, NEET exams.

However, according to Professor PC Joshi, acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, who is also a member of the CUCET committee, the entrance exam is unlikely to happen this year, owing to the coronavirus situation. Prof Joshi said DU May begin registrations for UG admissions by July 15.

"There are strong chances that we might start registration by July 15 if all the boards cancel their exams," Prof PC Joshi told PTI.

"If it (CUCET) is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," Prof Joshi said.

With inputs from PTI

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 JEE Main 2021 NEET 2021
