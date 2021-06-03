NEET, JEE, Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: Latest News On State Board, Entrance Exams
Here are the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, State Board Class 12 exams, and competitive exams including JEE Main 2021, JEE Advanced 2021 and NEET 2021.
NEET, JEE, Class 12 Board Exams Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government on June 3 cancelled the Class 12 board exams, two days after the Centre decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2021. Following the CBSE announcement, CISCE and other state Boards like Gujarat (GSEB), Madhya Pradesh (MP Board), Uttarakhand, Rajasthan (RBSE), and Goa have cancelled their state board exams. The CBSE will announce the Class 12 evaluation criteria soon. An announcement on Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 is also expected soon.
The application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, which is scheduled for August, will begin soon, according to information on the official website. Two sessions of the JEE Main, and the JEE Advanced have been postponed and new dates are yet to be announced.
According to a PTI report, the Education Ministry will soon review the Covid situation to decide on conducting the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.
The Supreme Court on June 3 said it was happy that the government has cancelled the Class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria in two weeks.
Live updates
An announcement on Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 is expected soon.
Karnataka 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest Update
Karnataka state board exam 2021 Class 12: The Karnataka Government is yet to take a call on Class 12 or 2nd PUC exams. Earlier, Education Minister Suresh Kumar had said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (Class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future. An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, the minister had said.
NEET, JEE Main 2021 News
The Ministry of Education will soon review the Covid situation to decide on conducting the two remaining sessions of JEE Main and medical entrance exam NEET in August, according to PTI. "A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," PTI quoted an unnamed source as saying. Here's the full story.
NEET 2021
The NTA has launched a new website for NEET 2021 – neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled for August and application forms will be released soon.
JEE Main 2021 exam date
The National Testing Agency is yet to announce new JEE Main 2021 exam dates. However, registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will begin soon.