NEET, JEE, Class 12 Board Exams Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government on June 3 cancelled the Class 12 board exams, two days after the Centre decided to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2021. Following the CBSE announcement, CISCE and other state Boards like Gujarat (GSEB), Madhya Pradesh (MP Board), Uttarakhand, Rajasthan (RBSE), and Goa have cancelled their state board exams. The CBSE will announce the Class 12 evaluation criteria soon. An announcement on Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 is also expected soon.

The application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, which is scheduled for August, will begin soon, according to information on the official website. Two sessions of the JEE Main, and the JEE Advanced have been postponed and new dates are yet to be announced.

According to a PTI report, the Education Ministry will soon review the Covid situation to decide on conducting the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

The Supreme Court on June 3 said it was happy that the government has cancelled the Class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria in two weeks.

Here are the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, State board Class 12 exams, and competitive exams including JEE Main 2021, JEE Advanced 2021 and NEET 2021: