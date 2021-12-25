NEET, JEE Main 2022: Free Coaching, Mock Test, Study Material

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are more information about JEE Main, NEET 2022 mock test, study material and coaching (representational)

Students preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) should know that state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Karnataka have recently started free coaching facilities for competitive exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA), who conducts these exam, hosts video lectures and mock tests to help students during their preparation.

While experts and previous years’ toppers say that NCERT textbooks are crucial for JEE, NEET preparation, taking mock tests and going through different study materials can help aspirants boost their confidence and check their preparedness.

JEE Main 2022, NEET 2022 Mock Test

The NTA will release JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in before these exams begin. Taking mock tests can help candidates improve their speed and accuracy as it tests them in an exam-like environment. They will get to know their strengths and weaknesses.

Free Video Lectures For JEE Main, NEET Aspirants

The NTA hosts content-best video lectures -- IIT-PAL -- on nta.ac.in. Students preparing for JEE Main, NEET exams can watch these videos free of cost. These videos are prepared by IIT professors and experts are available for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

GetCETgo: Karnataka’s JEE Main, NEET Crash Course

GetCETgo is a recent initiative of the Karnataka Government to help students prepare for national-level entrance exams JEE Main and NEET, and the state common entrance test, KCET. It provides a comprehensive online crash course for less than Rs 40. Engineering, Medical aspirants who want to access content designed for JEE, NEET and KCET, will have to sign in by providing their personal and academic details. Click here for more information.

Delhi Government's Free Coaching

The Delhi government had earlier this year announced that it will provide free coaching to 15,000 students from marginal communities and economically weaker sections under the "Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana”. The scheme is for school children who want to become doctors, engineers, civil servants or serve any other government jobs.

Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward class (OBC) students and students whose parents have an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh can avail the scheme.

Haryana

The Haryana government had earlier this year announced that it will provide free coaching to the Class 10 and Class 12 Government school students for preparing them for entrance tests including medical, engineering and armed forces entrance tests. Find more details about the scheme here.

Uttar Pradesh Abhyudaya Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this year announced the Abhyudaya scheme to help students prepare for entrance exams. Under this scheme, students are provided free coaching and financial help to prepare for JEE Main, NEET, entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.