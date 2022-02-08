  • Home
Apart from the nta.ac.in website, information related to NEET, JEE Main will also be made available at the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – and the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 8:14 pm IST

NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Free Mock Test Links, Study Materials
NEET, JEE Main 2022 free mock test links, video lectures
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates soon. When announced, undergraduate medical and engineering aspirants will be able to check and access the notification at the official website -- nta.nic.in. Apart from the nta.ac.in website, information related to these exams will also be made available at the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – and the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Meanwhile, candidates can prepare with the NEET UG 2022 and JEE Main 2022 mock test links and free study materials available. The administering body, NTA, hosts video lectures and mock tests to help candidates in their preparation.

NCERT textbooks although are crucial for JEE Mains and NEET preparation, the significance of appearing mock tests cannot be denied. Taking mock tests boost the confidence of candidates.

The NTA releases JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in. Taking mock tests can help engineering and medical candidates improve their speed and accuracy.

JEE Main 2022, NEET UG 2022: Mock Test Direct Link

The NTA also hosts content-best video lectures on nta.ac.in. Students preparing for JEE Main, NEET exams can watch these videos free of cost. These videos are prepared by IIT professors and experts are available for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

Video Lectures: Direct Link

