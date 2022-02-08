NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Free Mock Test Links, Study Materials

NEET, JEE Main 2022 free mock test links, video lectures

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 exam dates soon. When announced, undergraduate medical and engineering aspirants will be able to check and access the notification at the official website -- nta.nic.in. Apart from the nta.ac.in website, information related to these exams will also be made available at the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – and the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, candidates can prepare with the NEET UG 2022 and JEE Main 2022 mock test links and free study materials available. The administering body, NTA, hosts video lectures and mock tests to help candidates in their preparation.

NCERT textbooks although are crucial for JEE Mains and NEET preparation, the significance of appearing mock tests cannot be denied. Taking mock tests boost the confidence of candidates.

The NTA releases JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in. Taking mock tests can help engineering and medical candidates improve their speed and accuracy.

JEE Main 2022, NEET UG 2022: Mock Test Direct Link

The NTA also hosts content-best video lectures on nta.ac.in. Students preparing for JEE Main, NEET exams can watch these videos free of cost. These videos are prepared by IIT professors and experts are available for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

