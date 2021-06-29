NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest updates on JEE, NEEET exams; school, college reopening (representational)

JEE Main, NEET 2021 news: The Education Ministry is likely to postpone NEET 2021 till September and hold the pending JEE Main 2021 exams in August, according to a report. NEET, as per official information, is scheduled for August 1 but the National Testing Agency is yet to start registrations. IIT Kharagpur has released the JEE Advanced brochure but new date for the exam has not been announced.

Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were to reopen schools on July 1 but both the states have now decided to continue with online classes. Bihar, according to reports, will reopen schools after July 6. Karnataka will resume physical teaching for college students after vaccinating them.

Most of the states are expected to announce Class 12 board exam results by July 31, after which universities will start the undergraduate admission process. Delhi University is likely to start registrations in the third week of July.

Follow this live blog for latest news on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, school, college reopening, and university admissions.