NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening
Follow this live blog for latest news on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, school, college reopening, and university admissions.
JEE Main, NEET 2021 news: The Education Ministry is likely to postpone NEET 2021 till September and hold the pending JEE Main 2021 exams in August, according to a report. NEET, as per official information, is scheduled for August 1 but the National Testing Agency is yet to start registrations. IIT Kharagpur has released the JEE Advanced brochure but new date for the exam has not been announced.
Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were to reopen schools on July 1 but both the states have now decided to continue with online classes. Bihar, according to reports, will reopen schools after July 6. Karnataka will resume physical teaching for college students after vaccinating them.
Most of the states are expected to announce Class 12 board exam results by July 31, after which universities will start the undergraduate admission process. Delhi University is likely to start registrations in the third week of July.
Bihar school reopening news
Educational institutions in Bihar will reopen after July 6 in a phased manner, according to a report by The Hindu.
“If COVID-19 pandemic situation keeps improving like this and remained stable, all government and private educational institutions across the State will be reopened in a phased manner after July 6,” the report quoted Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhury as saying.
MP school reopening
"Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. Full story here
School reopening news: Telangana
Earlier, the Telangana government had said schools in the state will reopen on July 1 for physical teaching-learning activities. But, the government has now decided to continue with online classes. Read
Will NEET 2021 be postponed?
The PTI report also claimed that the ministry is considering postponing NEET 2021 to September. As per the schedule announced by the NTA, the exam is scheduled for August. However, with 32 days to go, registrations for the UG medical exam are yet to start and students want to know if the exam will be held on time. Read
JEE Mains 2021 date
According to PTI, the Education Ministry may conduct the pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 sessions in August but there is no official confirmation on it. Students have been asking Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to announce new dates for the Engineering exam.