NEET, JEE: IIT, AIIMS Alumni To Guide Students For Competitive Exams

IIT, AIIMS alumni will provide free coaching to JEE, NEET aspirants

A start-up initiated by the alumni of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (IIMS) will provide free coaching to engineering and medical aspirants. This free coaching aims at providing quality guidance and teaching to all aspirants of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). As many as 100 students will be guided as part of the initiative and the online classes are scheduled to begin from May 24 for a duration of 45 days.

The students who have registered for the online guidance will be provided with a unique user ID and a password to access the classes. The IIT and AIIMS alumni will guide the students in four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. As part of the online guidance, the students will also be provided with mock tests. The students enrolled can also take online mock test to get themselves accustomed to the actual test and make them ready for JEE and NEET.

The free coaching is an attempt to reduce the stress and burden several students have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the lectures and complete study material will be made available online for all the registered students without any cost. There will also be doubt-clearing sessions so that the students can get their doubts addressed during the preparation phase.

Lauding the scheme, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in his social media handle said: “A start-up by IIT and AIIMS alumni will give a free online crash course to help students prepare for JEE and NEET exams 2021.”

Mr Pokhriyal further added: “It is a 45-day training that will begin on May 24 and would be available for 100 students on a merit basis.”