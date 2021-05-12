NEET: How To Prepare With National Test Abhyas App

Image credit: Shutterstock National Test Abhyas app hosts mock tests for NEET, other exams (representational)

National Test Abhyas is a mobile app developed by the Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) to help students in their preparation for competitive exams like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The app hosts mock tests for different subjects and topics that students can take during their preparation.

The app is available on app stores for Android and iOS platforms. After downloading the app, students will have to sign up by providing details such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc. After logging in, students can choose the exam and the topic, and appear for the mock test.

The app will not start the test until the phone’s flight mode is on. Once finished, connect the phone to the internet again and submit.

The app, apart from helping in preparation, also gives an idea of how a computer-based test (CBT) is held, as the design of the test is similar to the online exams conducted by NTA.

However, NEET 2021 will be held offline, as an OMR based test. The engineering exam, JEE Main, is held online.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August 1. Application forms and other details are expected to be released soon on the official websites, nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in India, including MBBS and BDS.

It is one of the biggest entrance exams in India, in terms of the number of participants. Every year, over 15 lakh medical aspirants appear in it.

As announced by the NTA, this year, NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.