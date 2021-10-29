NEET Final Answer Key Expected Shortly; Know How To Calculate Marks

NEET final answer key to release shortly at neet.nta.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) final answer key will be released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET result 2021 will be based on the final answer key which is prepared by the testing agency after considering the challenges done by the students on the NEET provisional answer key.

Students can calculate their NEET score using the final answer key. As per the NTA's marking scheme, add four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. Unattempted question will not be considered. Now, calculate the rough score by adding the correct answers.

NEET UG Final Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official website:

On the homepage scroll down and click on the NEET final answer key link

NEET UG 2021 final answer PDF will open

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout

To qualify NEET, students will be required to obtain a minimum score set by NTA. Accordingly, unreserved category students will be required to obtain a minimum 50th percentile.

Reserved category students including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be required to score 40th percentile to qualify NEET UG 2021.

Students belonging to the PwD (unreserved) category will have to secure 45th percentile and reserved category candidates will be required to obtain 40th percentile to qualify the examination.

NEET UG result will be declared by the NTA on the official NTA NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in. However, NTA has not yet declared the NEET result date and time but as the Supreme Court has permitted the testing agency to release the result, it is expected to be out shortly.