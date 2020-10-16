  • Home
NEET Final Answer Key Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Details Here

NEET Answer Key 2020: The NTA will soon release the final NEET 2020 answer key at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. After releasing the final answer key, the agency will announce NEET result 2020.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 11:40 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The final NEET Answer Key 2020 will be released soon. The National Testing Agency will release the NEET final answer key 2020 for all the subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology -- on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. After releasing the final answer key, the NEET result 2020 will be released. Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional NEET answer key and candidates were allowed to raise objections.

The NEET 2020 final answer key will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance test. With the NEET answer key, candidates will be able to check their probable scores.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is held for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges in the country. NEET 2020 was held on September 13 in pen and paper mode. More than 14 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.

How to Download NEET 2020 Answer Key

STEP 1: Go to nta.nic.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on ‘NEET 2020 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: Download the final official answer key of NEET 2020 and tally the marks scored

