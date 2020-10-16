NEET 2020 Final Answer Released At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here

  • Home
NEET Results 2020: NEET 2020 final answer keys have been released: Candidates can check the NTA NEET 2020 answer key at ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deku | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 5:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer keys (NEET final answer key) have been released along with the NEET 2020 results. The administering body of NEET -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has published a combined official NEET answer key of NEET exam conducted on September 13 and NEET phase two exam of October 14. Candidates can check the NTA NEET 2020 final answer key at ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. The testing agency had earlier released the NEET 2020 phase one code-wise question papers and the NEET 2020 response sheets of candidates for the medical entrance exam held on September 13.

Follow NEET Results 2020 Live Updates Here

For each correct answer in the test of NEET 2020, four marks will be awarded and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions in NTA NEET 2020 on both the tests, Phase 1 and Phase 2, no mark will be awarded or deducted. Candidates taking the NEET 2020 will be marked on the following formula to arrive at the final score --

NTA NEET 2020 Score = (4 x Correct Responses) - (1 x Incorrect Response)

NTA NEET Final Answer Key -- Direct Link

NTA NEET 2020 Final Answer Key: How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in

  • Click on the designated NTA NEET 2020 answer key link

  • Access the NEET 2020 answer key and tally the responses marked and calculate the score

