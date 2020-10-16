NEET 2020 Final Answer Released At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer keys (NEET final answer key) have been released along with the NEET 2020 results. The administering body of NEET -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has published a combined official NEET answer key of NEET exam conducted on September 13 and NEET phase two exam of October 14. Candidates can check the NTA NEET 2020 final answer key at ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. The testing agency had earlier released the NEET 2020 phase one code-wise question papers and the NEET 2020 response sheets of candidates for the medical entrance exam held on September 13.

For each correct answer in the test of NEET 2020, four marks will be awarded and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions in NTA NEET 2020 on both the tests, Phase 1 and Phase 2, no mark will be awarded or deducted. Candidates taking the NEET 2020 will be marked on the following formula to arrive at the final score --

NTA NEET 2020 Score = (4 x Correct Responses) - (1 x Incorrect Response)

