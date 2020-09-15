NEET Exam: Tamil Nadu Passes Bill To Approve 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes a bill which provides 7.5% reservation in UG medical colleges for students of government schools who qualify NEET exams but couldn't get seats. Earlier, in the month of July, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had approved the provision of a 7.5% quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses for the students of state government higher secondary schools. The "quota within quota" covers government seats in private colleges too, official sources said.

It will be applicable for students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha that students that pass through the Tamil Nadu Board face problems in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination (NEET) as the exam is conducted based on CBSE syllabus.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the DMK leader said, "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and commit suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide.”

"I'd like to draw the attention of this House and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from the rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through the State Board and NEET is conducted on CBSE syllabus," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)