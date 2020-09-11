  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Sunday To Help NEET Aspirants

NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Sunday To Help NEET Aspirants

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of NEET aspirants.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: 10 Points On NTA's Guidelines On Self-Declaration, Dress Code And Documents
NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NEET Dress Code 2020: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: Ten Points Candidates Must Know
NEET 2020: NTA Changes Over 40 Exam Centres Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Sunday To Help NEET Aspirants
Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Sunday To Help NEET Aspirants
Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that there will be no curfew in the state this Sunday to facilitate free movement of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, shops dealing with non-essential items will remain closed, he clarified.

All cities and towns in the state are under a curfew on Sundays. Students will have no problem reaching their examination centres, the Chief Minister replied to an Abohar resident on the issue during #AskCaptain Live session on Facebook.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for admission to medical colleges is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020 between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Exam NEET Exam Day Rules
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Shortly At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link
Live | JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Shortly At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Direct Link
Odisha High School Certificate Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From September 18
Odisha High School Certificate Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From September 18
JEE Main Result 2020 To Be Declared @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020 To Be Declared @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check JEE Results On Mobile; Check Alternative Ways
JEE Main Result 2020: How To Check JEE Results On Mobile; Check Alternative Ways
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Coming Soon @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check What's Different This Year
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Coming Soon @ Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check What's Different This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................