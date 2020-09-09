Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Fresh Plea Today

The Supreme Court on September 9 will hear a fresh plea regarding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, by 11 petitioners. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the plea in support of an earlier plea which was denied by the SC on August 24.

According to reports, 11 JEE and NEET students from 11 states earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court for for postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020.

The petitioners sought for more number of exam centres and urged for transport facilities to and from the examination centres.

The fresh plea has asked for increasing the number of examination centres and conducting NEET 2020 in more than one shift.

The Supreme Court has already dismissed NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 postponement demands twice. Recently, the court dismissed the review petition filed by six states, allowing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Main and NEET exams in September as per schedule.

On August 14, the Supreme Court rejected another plea seeking online exam centres for students abroad.

NTA conducted JEE Main 2020 from September 1-6 for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants. NEET 2020, for over 15 lakh registered candidates, is scheduled for September 13, 2020.