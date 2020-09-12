  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Odisha Government To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Aspirants

NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Odisha Government To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Aspirants

NEET 2020: A total of 37,459 candidates will appear for the exam tomorrow in Odisha in 83 centres across seven cities of the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NTA NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear
NEET 2020: Punjab Government To Lift Curfew On Sunday To Help NEET Aspirants
NEET 2020: 10 Points On NTA's Guidelines On Self-Declaration, Dress Code And Documents
NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NEET Dress Code 2020: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: Ten Points Candidates Must Know
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Odisha Government To Provide Free Transportation, Accommodation To Aspirants
Odisha To Provide Free Transport, Accommodation For NEET Aspirants
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Government has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate free transportation and accommodation for candidates appearing for the NEET examination on Sunday in 83 centres across seven cities in the state, an official said.

A total of 37,459 candidates will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Odisha. "The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and lodging facilities for candidates and their guardians," NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik said.

State-run buses will be available to facilitate free movement of candidates and their guardians from different districts to the examination centres, she said.

The examinations will be conducted from 11 am to 5 pm in strict adherence to health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Patnaik said candidates will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Berhampur, Rourkela, Balasore and Sambalpur.

The East Coast Railway will also run special trains for NEET aspirants, an official said. "The trains will run from Khariar Road to Sambalpur via Titlagarh, Rayagada to Sambalpur, Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack and Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack," he said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged accommodation for NEET candidates and their parents at five engineering colleges here.

Medical teams will be deployed at the colleges where students and their guardians will stay before the examination, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020 Schedule Revised; Check New Dates
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020 Schedule Revised; Check New Dates
Visva-Bharati VC Apologises For 'Tagore Was An Outsider In Shantiniketan' Remark
Visva-Bharati VC Apologises For 'Tagore Was An Outsider In Shantiniketan' Remark
Delhi University Resolving Issues Of Students Aspiring To Go Abroad: High Court
Delhi University Resolving Issues Of Students Aspiring To Go Abroad: High Court
NTA NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear
NTA NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020
JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In JEE Advanced 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................