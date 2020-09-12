NEET Exam 2020: Important Points To Check In Admit Card

NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Important Points To Check In Admit Card
NEET Exam 2020: The NEET-UG exam held for 3 hours' duration is a pen-and-paper based exam. Candidates can download the NEET admit card from ntaneet.nic.in.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be held tomorrow – September 13, 2020. NTA, as a precaution against COVID-19, has changed the NEET exam centres for NEET 2020.
NEET 2020 is held for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and Aayush programmes. Earlier, the exam was held for all state and central medical and dental institutes except for AIIMS and JIPMER. However, the separate entrance exams for AIIMS and JIPMER have been discontinued from this year and all admissions will be held based on NEET UG ranks only.
The NEET-UG exam will be held for 3 hours' duration. The exam will be objective in nature and will be OMR-based.
NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Important Instructions For Candidates
- This Admit Card consists of three pages- Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, page 2 has “Important instruction for candidates” and page 3 has “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”. The candidate has to download all the pages.
- As a precaution for COVID-19, the candidate must reach NEET Centre as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at Centre in the NEET Admit Card.
- On completion of the NEET exam 2020, wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out one at a time only.
- Candidates are suggested to verify the location of examination venue, a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination.
- If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit Centre early for thorough checking and mandatory frisking.
- No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Undertaking, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) attached with a long rod will be carried out without physical touching.
- Before reaching the Centre, the candidates must enter required details in the Self Declaration (Undertaking) in legible handwriting, paste the Photograph, put Left- Hand Thumb Impression and Candidate’s Parent’s signature at the appropriate places. They should ensure that their Left- Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged. The candidate has to put their signature on the day of examination in presence of the Invigilator in the examination Room/Hall.
- PwD candidates must bring PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under PwD category. The Scribe must also carry his/her own Self Declaration (Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, etc., passport size photograph, valid government identity and self-declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID-19.
- Duly filled Admit Card at the end of examination must be handed over to the Invigilator. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your OMR answers sheet.
- On completion of the test, candidates must hand over the OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.