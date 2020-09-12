NEET Exam 2020: Important Points To Check In Admit Card

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be held tomorrow – September 13, 2020. NTA, as a precaution against COVID-19, has changed the NEET exam centres for NEET 2020.

NEET 2020 is held for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and Aayush programmes. Earlier, the exam was held for all state and central medical and dental institutes except for AIIMS and JIPMER. However, the separate entrance exams for AIIMS and JIPMER have been discontinued from this year and all admissions will be held based on NEET UG ranks only.

The NEET-UG exam will be held for 3 hours' duration. The exam will be objective in nature and will be OMR-based.

NEET Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Important Instructions For Candidates