NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Those Who Dropped A Year
NEET Exam 2020: This article will help students to understand the exam and have a crisp strategy for those who dropped a year to ace NEET. The preparation strategy for droppers for NEET 2020 discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, is a national medical entrance exam conducted every year for the admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET 2020 is an exam with not only a difficult academic curriculum but also involves rigorous verification of students diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. Candidates who strive to become a Doctor in this country are required to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET Exam) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
With a limited number of seats and fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best preparation strategy for those who dropped a year for NEET exam. To help those who dropped a year prepare for NEET 2020, here is a short guide that tells you how to prepare for NEET exam. This article will help students to understand the exam and have a crisp strategy for those who dropped a year to ace NEET. The preparation strategy for those who dropped a year for NEET 2020 discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.
Sound knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern
Before beginning the NEET exam preparation, it is important for students to have a comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus, exam pattern, and weightage. This is why students need to check the syllabus of NEET exam to know what topics to study. It is more important as the topics are from both class 11 and class 12 so the preparation must be planned as per the syllabus.
Check the topics in all three subjects and make a separate table for your weak topics and strong topics. This way you can segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage for all three subjects. This will help you cover more syllabus in less time.
Physics
Class 11
Topics/ Units
Weight-age in percentage
Physical world and measurement
2%
Kinematics
3%
Laws of Motion
3%
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Gravitation
2%
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Thermodynamics
9%
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Oscillation & Waves
3%
Class 12
Topics/ Units/ Concepts
Weight-age in percentage
Electrostatics
9%
Current Electricity
8%
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Optics
10%
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Electronic Devices
9%
Chemistry
Class 11
Unit
Topic/ Chapters
Weightage in Percentage
I
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
1%
II
Structure of Atom
2%
III
Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties
2%
IV
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5%
V
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
2%
VI
Thermodynamics
8%
VII
Equilibrium
6%
VIII
Redox Reactions
3%
IX
Hydrogen
3%
X
s-Block Elements
2%
XI
Some p-Block Elements
2%
XII
Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques
4%
XIII
Hydrocarbons
3%
XIV
Environmental Chemistry
2%
Class 12
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
I
Solid State
2%
II
Solutions
5%
III
Electrochemistry
2%
IV
Chemical Kinetics
3%
V
Surface Chemistry
2%
VI
Isolation of Elements
2%
VII
p-Block Elements
5%
VIII
d- and f-Block Elements
4%
IX
Coordination Compounds
9%
X
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
3%
XI
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
4%
XII
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
4%
XIII
Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
2%
XIV
Biomolecules
3%
XV
Polymers
3%
XVI
Chemistry in Everyday Life
2%
Biology
Class 11
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
Diversity of Living Organisms
14%
Chapter-1: The Living World
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
II
Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals
5%
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
III
Cell: Structure and Function
9%
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
IV
Plant Physiology
6%
Chapter-11: Transport in Plants
Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition
Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants
Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development
V
Human Physiology
20%
Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption
Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation
Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement
Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination
Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration
Class 12
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
Diversity of Living Organisms
14%
Chapter-1: The Living World
Chapter-2: Biological Classification
Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom
Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom
II
Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals
5%
Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals
III
Cell: Structure and Function
9%
Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life
Chapter-9: Biomolecules
Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division
IV
Plant Physiology
6%
Chapter-11: Transport in Plants
Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition
Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants
Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development
V
Human Physiology
20%
Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption
Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation
Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement
Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination
Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration
Details of NEET exam pattern
Subject
Type of Question
Number of
Questions
Marks
Physics
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options and single correct answer/best option
4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers
45
180
Chemistry
45
180
Biology (Botany &
Zoology)
90
360
Total
180
720
2. Gather your best books:
Books are considered everyone s best friends. This holds true for NEET too. The path your NEET preparation takes depends upon the books and study material you use to study.
Best books for NEET - Physics
NCERT Physics Class XI & Class XII
Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
Objective Physics By DC Pandey
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Best books for NEET - Chemistry
NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII
Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
Dinesh Chemistry Guide
Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)
Best books for NEET - Biology
NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
Objective Biology by Dinesh
Objective Botany by Ansari
Pradeep Guide on Biology
GR Bathla publications for Biology
3. Strategise your preparation:
Set a target score for yourself and devote half of your day to studying for NEET. This will help you formulate a strategy and study smartly.
Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously.
Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time.
Read NCERT thoroughly. Underline the important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously.
After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these books.
For Biology, try to understand diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information in an effective manner. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.
For physics, solve maximum questions possible. Alos, create a chapter-wise sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.
For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.
4. Practise questions
No emphasis is enough to prove how important practising questions is for your NEET preparation. Some guidelines for this are:
Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.
Practising vaguely won’t be much effective. Make time limits and try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time. This will help you overcome the time constraint.
Also, make a test log and note down all the questions that were attempted wrong. This way, you will know your weak points and working on them will be easy.
Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.
Try to solve previous years question papers within a certain period of time. Solving previous years papers is a good way of practising chapters/topics.
5. Revision is important
All the study and hard work would be of no use if there is no revision.
Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information, but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously.
Also, during few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practise of revision will help you cover all the topics in time.
Start revising way before NEET. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the NEET preparation.
6. Some important preparation tips for NEET 2021:
Divide you study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
While making notes, don t make long sentences. Keep them short. This way, you would be able to memorise them fast. Use abbreviations while making notes.
NEET examines your basics. Keep your basics strong. Solving complex problems requires you to have strong fundamentals. Do not skip a topic because it seems hard. Read it as many times as required.
Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam are from NCERT.
Don t neglect class 11 topics. Keep revising them with the same intensity as twelfth class topics.
Coaching classes and school classes will help in studying the topics. But self study holds the ultimate power. Always remember, nothing can replace self study. Having a complete grasp of topics is only possible through self study.
Invest your break time into something productive such as music, art, or any sports activities. This will increase your productivity and concentration.
Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score.
Maintain test logs. These logs not only help you supervise your scores but also point out the areas you need to work on.
Revise the questions from your test logs every time before appearing for the next practice test.
Take proper sleep of 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will affect your retaining power and result in lack of concentration.
Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don't take stress.