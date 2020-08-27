  • Home
NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Droppers

NEET Exam 2020: This article will help students to understand the exam and have a crisp strategy for droppers to ace NEET. The preparation strategy for droppers for NEET 2020 discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.

Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 9:44 am IST

New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, is a national medical entrance exam conducted every year for the admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET 2020 is an exam with not only a difficult academic curriculum but also involves rigorous verification of students diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. Candidates who strive to become a Doctor in this country are required to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET Exam) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

With a limited number of seats and fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best preparation strategy for droppers for NEET exam. To help droppers prepare for NEET 2020, here is a short guide that tells you how to prepare for NEET exam. This article will help students to understand the exam and have a crisp strategy for droppers to ace NEET. The preparation strategy for droppers for NEET 2020 discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.

Sound knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern

Before beginning the NEET exam preparation, it is important for students to have a comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus, exam pattern, and weightage. This is why students need to check the syllabus of NEET exam to know what topics to study. It is more important as the topics are from both class 11 and class 12 so the preparation must be planned as per the syllabus.

Check the topics in all three subjects and make a separate table for your weak topics and strong topics. This way you can segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage for all three subjects. This will help you cover more syllabus in less time.

Physics


Class 11

Topics/ Units

Weight-age in percentage

Physical world and measurement

2%

Kinematics

3%

Laws of Motion

3%

Work, Energy and Power

4%

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Gravitation

2%

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Thermodynamics

9%

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Oscillation & Waves

3%


Class 12

Topics/ Units/ Concepts

Weight-age in percentage

Electrostatics

9%

Current Electricity

8%

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%

Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Optics

10%

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Atoms & Nuclei

3%

Electronic Devices

9%


Chemistry


Class 11

Unit

Topic/ Chapters

Weightage in Percentage

I

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1%

II

Structure of Atom

2%

III

Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties

2%

IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5%

V

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

2%

VI

Thermodynamics

8%

VII

Equilibrium

6%

VIII

Redox Reactions

3%

IX

Hydrogen

3%

X

s-Block Elements

2%

XI

Some p-Block Elements

2%

XII

Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

4%

XIII

Hydrocarbons

3%

XIV

Environmental Chemistry

2%


Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*

I

Solid State

2%

II

Solutions

5%

III

Electrochemistry

2%

IV

Chemical Kinetics

3%

V

Surface Chemistry

2%

VI

Isolation of Elements

2%

VII

p-Block Elements

5%

VIII

d- and f-Block Elements

4%

IX

Coordination Compounds

9%

X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

3%

XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

4%

XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

4%

XIII

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

2%

XIV

Biomolecules

3%

XV

Polymers

3%

XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

2%


Biology


Class 11

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

V

Human Physiology

20%

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration


Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

V

Human Physiology

20%

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration


Details of NEET exam pattern


Subject

Type of Question

Number of

Questions

Marks

Physics

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options and single correct answer/best option


4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers

45

180

Chemistry

45

180

Biology (Botany &

Zoology)

90

360

Total

180

720


2. Gather your best books:

Books are considered everyone s best friends. This holds true for NEET too. The path your NEET preparation takes depends upon the books and study material you use to study.

Best books for NEET - Physics

  • NCERT Physics Class XI & Class XII

  • Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
  • Objective Physics By DC Pandey
  • Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
  • Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
  • Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Best books for NEET - Chemistry

  • NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

  • Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
  • ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
  • Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
  • Dinesh Chemistry Guide
  • Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)


Best books for NEET - Biology


  • NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks
  • Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
  • Objective Biology by Dinesh
  • Objective Botany by Ansari
  • Pradeep Guide on Biology
  • GR Bathla publications for Biology


3. Strategise your preparation:

Set a target score for yourself and devote half of your day to studying for NEET. This will help you formulate a strategy and study smartly.

  • Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously.
  • Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time.
  • Read NCERT thoroughly. Underline the important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously.
  • After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these books.
  • For Biology, try to understand diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information in an effective manner. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.
  • For physics, solve maximum questions possible. Alos, create a chapter-wise sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.
  • For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.


4. Practise questions


No emphasis is enough to prove how important practising questions is for your NEET preparation. Some guidelines for this are:

  • Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.
  • Practising vaguely won’t be much effective. Make time limits and try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time. This will help you overcome the time constraint.
  • Also, make a test log and note down all the questions that were attempted wrong. This way, you will know your weak points and working on them will be easy.
  • Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.
  • Try to solve previous years question papers within a certain period of time. Solving previous years papers is a good way of practising chapters/topics.


5. Revision is important

All the study and hard work would be of no use if there is no revision.

  • Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information, but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously.
  • Also, during few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practise of revision will help you cover all the topics in time.
  • Start revising way before NEET. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the NEET preparation.

6. Some important preparation tips for NEET 2021:

  • Divide you study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks. This will help you in concentrating effectively.
  • While making notes, don t make long sentences. Keep them short. This way, you would be able to memorise them fast. Use abbreviations while making notes.
  • NEET examines your basics. Keep your basics strong. Solving complex problems requires you to have strong fundamentals. Do not skip a topic because it seems hard. Read it as many times as required.
  • Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam are from NCERT.
  • Don t neglect class 11 topics. Keep revising them with the same intensity as twelfth class topics.
  • Coaching classes and school classes will help in studying the topics. But self study holds the ultimate power. Always remember, nothing can replace self study. Having a complete grasp of topics is only possible through self study.
  • Invest your break time into something productive such as music, art, or any sports activities. This will increase your productivity and concentration.
  • Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score.
  • Maintain test logs. These logs not only help you supervise your scores but also point out the areas you need to work on.
  • Revise the questions from your test logs every time before appearing for the next practice test.
  • Take proper sleep of 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will affect your retaining power and result in lack of concentration.
  • Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don t take stress.
