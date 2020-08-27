NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Droppers

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, is a national medical entrance exam conducted every year for the admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET 2020 is an exam with not only a difficult academic curriculum but also involves rigorous verification of students diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. Candidates who strive to become a Doctor in this country are required to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET Exam) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

With a limited number of seats and fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best preparation strategy for droppers for NEET exam. To help droppers prepare for NEET 2020, here is a short guide that tells you how to prepare for NEET exam. This article will help students to understand the exam and have a crisp strategy for droppers to ace NEET. The preparation strategy for droppers for NEET 2020 discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.

Sound knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern

Before beginning the NEET exam preparation, it is important for students to have a comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus, exam pattern, and weightage. This is why students need to check the syllabus of NEET exam to know what topics to study. It is more important as the topics are from both class 11 and class 12 so the preparation must be planned as per the syllabus.

Check the topics in all three subjects and make a separate table for your weak topics and strong topics. This way you can segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage for all three subjects. This will help you cover more syllabus in less time.

Physics





Class 11 Topics/ Units Weight-age in percentage Physical world and measurement 2% Kinematics 3% Laws of Motion 3% Work, Energy and Power 4% Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Gravitation 2% Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Thermodynamics 9% Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Oscillation & Waves 3%





Class 12 Topics/ Units/ Concepts Weight-age in percentage Electrostatics 9% Current Electricity 8% Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Electromagnetic Waves 5% Optics 10% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Atoms & Nuclei 3% Electronic Devices 9%





Chemistry





Class 11 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% II Structure of Atom 2% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VII Equilibrium 6% VIII Redox Reactions 3% IX Hydrogen 3% X s-Block Elements 2% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2%





Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Solid State 2% II Solutions 5% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Biomolecules 3% XV Polymers 3% XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%





Biology





Class 11 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Diversity of Living Organisms 14% Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals III Cell: Structure and Function 9% Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division IV Plant Physiology 6% Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development V Human Physiology 20% Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration





Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Details of NEET exam pattern





Subject Type of Question Number of Questions Marks Physics Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options and single correct answer/best option

4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 720





2. Gather your best books:

Books are considered everyone s best friends. This holds true for NEET too. The path your NEET preparation takes depends upon the books and study material you use to study.

Best books for NEET - Physics

NCERT Physics Class XI & Class XII

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

Objective Physics By DC Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Best books for NEET - Chemistry

NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)





Best books for NEET - Biology





NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla publications for Biology





3. Strategise your preparation:

Set a target score for yourself and devote half of your day to studying for NEET. This will help you formulate a strategy and study smartly.

Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously.

Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time.

Read NCERT thoroughly. Underline the important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously.

After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these books.

For Biology, try to understand diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information in an effective manner. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.

For physics, solve maximum questions possible. Alos, create a chapter-wise sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.





4. Practise questions





No emphasis is enough to prove how important practising questions is for your NEET preparation. Some guidelines for this are:

Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.

Practising vaguely won’t be much effective. Make time limits and try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time. This will help you overcome the time constraint.

Also, make a test log and note down all the questions that were attempted wrong. This way, you will know your weak points and working on them will be easy.

Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.

Try to solve previous years question papers within a certain period of time. Solving previous years papers is a good way of practising chapters/topics.





5. Revision is important

All the study and hard work would be of no use if there is no revision.

Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information, but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously.

Also, during few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practise of revision will help you cover all the topics in time.

Start revising way before NEET. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the NEET preparation.

6. Some important preparation tips for NEET 2021: