NEET: Dos And Don'ts At Exam Centre

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, popularly known as NEET, is scheduled for August 1, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting authority of NEET 2021, will hold the examination in a pen-paper mode. To ensure fair-play and smooth conduct of NEET, every year, NTA issues a slew of guidelines to be followed inside the examination hall. However, the fresh set of guidelines for NEET 2021 is yet to be released.

It is important that NEET test-takers go through and strictly follow the rules and regulations inside the NEET 2021 examination hall. In case candidates are found not following the dos and don'ts inside the examination hall of NEET 2021, authorities will cancel their candidature. To avoid such a situation, students should be aware of the instructions to be followed inside the examination hall.

Instructions To Be Followed Inside NEET Exam Hall

Check the guidelines to follow inside the exam hall below.

Before The Exam Begins

Each candidate will be allotted a room, seat and a roll number. Students should find and sit only at the seat allotted to them inside the examination hall.

Candidates appearing for the test from a room or seat other than the one allotted to them will have their candidature cancelled.

The invigilator will communicate the important instructions to be followed during the exam.

A sealed test booklet and an OMR sheet will be provided to candidates.

Students must open the test booklet only after the commencement of the NEET exam.

Candidates should ensure that the test booklet contains as many pages as mentioned on the cover page. In case of any discrepancy, students must inform the invigilator on an immediate basis.

Documents Allowed Inside NEET Exam Hall

Students have to carry the NEET admit card, a passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet, a postcard size photograph to be pasted on the proforma, and valid ID proof.

The aforementioned documents will be checked and verified by the invigilator inside the NEET exam hall.

During The Exam

Students carrying any of the barred items inside the NEET examination hall will not be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates should remain in their respective seats.

Students should remember to sign the attendance sheet.

Aspirants must submit the proforma of the NEET admit card to the invigilator.

Providing or taking help from other candidates is not allowed. Students found cheating and using any unfair means will be disqualified.

No student will be allowed to leave the NEET examination hall before the end of the exam.

Attendance Sheet

Students will have to paste their passport size photograph and put their left-hand thumb impression in front of their name in the attendance sheet.

Candidates must remember to sign the attendance sheet in the NEET examination hall twice. Once at the start of the test and other at the time of submitting the answer sheet.

At The End Of The Exam

The invigilator will inform the end of the NEET exam. Candidates must stop answering questions after the conclusion of the exam.

Students have to hand over the OMR sheet as well as the question paper to the invigilator at the end of the exam.

Unfair Means

The following are considered as the use of unfair means (U.F.M). As per the NTA guidelines, UFM results in the candidate getting debarred for three years from the exam. It may also be considered as a criminal activity by the authorities.