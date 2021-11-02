NEET Didn’t Go Well? Here Are Other Medical Courses You Can Take

Medical courses that do not require NEET

NEET is the only medical entrance exam in India and students who qualify it get admission to various undergraduate medical courses in colleges like AIIMS, SGPGI, JIPMER and others. NEET 2021 result was released on Monday, November 1 and out of 15,44,275 students who appeared in the examination, only 8,70,074 students could meet the NEET cut-off. Students who could not qualify NEET and looking for other career options can check courses like BSc Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), BPharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) among others.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here

Colleges like Delhi University, Christ Colleges, Banaras Hindu university and others offer various undergraduate courses. Students can pursue these courses after completing their Class 12. Some colleges conduct their admission test for the respective programmes, while some shortlist students on the basis of cut-offs.

Courses like BPT, BSc promise good career opportunities to the students. High demand for physiotherapists can be witnessed due to the changed lifestyle of people. BPT is a 4.5 year programme and it includes a compulsory six months internship.

BSc Nursing is a 4-year undergraduate course in the field of medical science. Students who pursue this course get job opportunities in nursing fields.

Several other courses that students pursue even without the NEET exam are Bachelor in Veterinary Science, Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours in Physiology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology, Bachelor of Technology in Biomedical Engineering.

These courses have their own set of eligibility criteria that students must fulfill to get admission. For instance, students who want to pursue BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) must have qualified Class 12 from Science stream with 50 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognised board.