NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions across the nation.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2021 1:02 pm IST

NEET cut-off for government colleges from last 5 years
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) cut-off marks are the minimum marks that a medical aspirant must score to secure UG medical admission. Students are admitted to UG medical programmes after NEET counselling. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions across the nation.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges.

The closing NEET cut-off rank in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year was 90 for students belonging to unreserved categories. For VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, it was 163 and the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories.

Name of Medical Colleges

2020 NEET closing cutoff rank

2019 NEET closing rank

2018 NEET closing rank

2017 NEET closing rank

2016 NEET closing rank

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

90

32

58

49

44

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

163

157

107

82

106

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

324

171

165

185

128

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

571

489

314

369

263

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

776

360

254

278

162

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

457

638

296

297

408

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1800

908

703

725

506

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

5253

4572

3520

3,858

2,264

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6573

1825

1178

1,481

1,035

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

2828

1329

1122

1,018

408

The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

