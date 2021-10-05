NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years
The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions across the nation.
Medical aspirants can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges.
The closing NEET cut-off rank in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year was 90 for students belonging to unreserved categories. For VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, it was 163 and the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories.
Name of Medical Colleges
2020 NEET closing cutoff rank
2019 NEET closing rank
2018 NEET closing rank
2017 NEET closing rank
2016 NEET closing rank
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
90
32
58
49
44
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
163
157
107
82
106
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
324
171
165
185
128
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
571
489
314
369
263
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
776
360
254
278
162
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
457
638
296
297
408
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
1800
908
703
725
506
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
5253
4572
3520
3,858
2,264
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
6573
1825
1178
1,481
1,035
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
2828
1329
1122
1,018
408
The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.