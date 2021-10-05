NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years

NEET cut-off for government colleges from last 5 years

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) cut-off marks are the minimum marks that a medical aspirant must score to secure UG medical admission. Students are admitted to UG medical programmes after NEET counselling. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions across the nation.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges.

The closing NEET cut-off rank in Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year was 90 for students belonging to unreserved categories. For VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, it was 163 and the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories.

Name of Medical Colleges 2020 NEET closing cutoff rank 2019 NEET closing rank 2018 NEET closing rank 2017 NEET closing rank 2016 NEET closing rank Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 90 32 58 49 44 VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 163 157 107 82 106 University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 324 171 165 185 128 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 571 489 314 369 263 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 776 360 254 278 162 Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai 457 638 296 297 408 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 1800 908 703 725 506 Stanley Medical College, Chennai 5253 4572 3520 3,858 2,264 Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak 6573 1825 1178 1,481 1,035 Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai 2828 1329 1122 1,018 408

The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.