NEET Cut Off Madhya Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh

NEET Cut Off: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, declares the NEET cut off for admission to the medical and dental colleges of MP through state counselling. NEET MP MBBS cut off is the closing rank and its corresponding score at which admission closes in any college.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 2:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh NEET 2020 cut off will be published by Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Cut off will be released in the online mode. NEET MP MBBS cut off is the closing rank and its corresponding score at which admission closes in any college. Cut off varies category-wise from college to college.

DME, Madhya Pradesh, will release NEET MP cutoff for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private colleges of the state. NEET qualified candidates who wish to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Madhya Pradesh will have to register for the counselling conducted by DME.

Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges of MP will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Cutoff is determined after considering some factors such as

  • Difficulty level of NEET 2020

  • Total MBBS/BDS seats in colleges of MP

  • The number of candidates applying for admission

  • Category of the candidate

During the counselling process, candidates have to provide preferences to colleges. On the basis of preferences given by candidates, seats are allotted to them. Students should have an idea of the previous years’ cutoff as it helps during the choice filling process. NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats have been provided below.

NEET 2019 MBBS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats

College Name

Category- General

Rank

Scores

M.G.M. Medical College, Indore

3012

627

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

4257

619

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC,Jabalpur

6757

605

G.R. Medical College, Gwalior

6445

605

S.S. Medical College, Rewa

8094

599

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

7898

--


NEET 2019 BDS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats

Dental Colleges

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Government College of Dentistry, Indore

16544

569


NEET Cut Off 2019 MP - 85% State Quota Seats

Medical colleges (Government)

General

NEET Rank

NEET Score

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

19925

560

Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences

30920

534

Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior

15030

574

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

9539

593

Government Medical College, Datia

30504

535

Government Medical College, Khandwa

30506

535

Government Medical College, Ratlam

24454

549

Government Medical College Shahdol

32628

531

Government Medical College, Shivpuri

32944

530

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha

24814

548

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

6403

606

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur

12761

581

Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

19671

561


NEET Cut Off 2019 For MBBS Private Colleges

Medical colleges (Private)

General

NEET Rank

NEET Score

Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences

68239

471

Chirayu Medical College Bhopal

44526

508

Index Medical College Indore

62323

479

L.N. Medical College, Bhopal

53397

493

People's College of Medical Sciences, Bhopal

46341

505

RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain

40867

515

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore

39990

516


NEET Cut Off 2019 For BDS

Dental Colleges (Government)

General

NEET Rank

NEET Score

Government College of Dentistry, Indore

20828

558

NEET MP cut off will be declared by the authorities after the counselling process is completed, tentatively in the fourth week of November.

NEET 2020 NTA NEET result NEET Cut-off Marks
