NEET Cut Off Madhya Pradesh: Check Previous Year's Qualifying Marks

Madhya Pradesh NEET 2020 cut off will be published by Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Cut off will be released in the online mode. NEET MP MBBS cut off is the closing rank and its corresponding score at which admission closes in any college. Cut off varies category-wise from college to college.

DME, Madhya Pradesh, will release NEET MP cutoff for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private colleges of the state. NEET qualified candidates who wish to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Madhya Pradesh will have to register for the counselling conducted by DME.

Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges of MP will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Cutoff is determined after considering some factors such as

Difficulty level of NEET 2020

Total MBBS/BDS seats in colleges of MP

The number of candidates applying for admission

Category of the candidate

During the counselling process, candidates have to provide preferences to colleges. On the basis of preferences given by candidates, seats are allotted to them. Students should have an idea of the previous years’ cutoff as it helps during the choice filling process. NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats have been provided below.

NEET 2019 MBBS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats

College Name Category- General Rank Scores M.G.M. Medical College, Indore 3012 627 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal 4257 619 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC,Jabalpur 6757 605 G.R. Medical College, Gwalior 6445 605 S.S. Medical College, Rewa 8094 599 Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar 7898 --





NEET 2019 BDS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats

Dental Colleges College Name General Rank Scores Government College of Dentistry, Indore 16544 569





NEET Cut Off 2019 MP - 85% State Quota Seats

Medical colleges (Government) General NEET Rank NEET Score Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar 19925 560 Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences 30920 534 Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior 15030 574 Gandhi Medical College Bhopal 9539 593 Government Medical College, Datia 30504 535 Government Medical College, Khandwa 30506 535 Government Medical College, Ratlam 24454 549 Government Medical College Shahdol 32628 531 Government Medical College, Shivpuri 32944 530 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha 24814 548 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore 6403 606 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur 12761 581 Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa 19671 561





NEET Cut Off 2019 For MBBS Private Colleges

Medical colleges (Private) General NEET Rank NEET Score Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences 68239 471 Chirayu Medical College Bhopal 44526 508 Index Medical College Indore 62323 479 L.N. Medical College, Bhopal 53397 493 People's College of Medical Sciences, Bhopal 46341 505 RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain 40867 515 Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore 39990 516





NEET Cut Off 2019 For BDS

Dental Colleges (Government) General NEET Rank NEET Score Government College of Dentistry, Indore 20828 558

NEET MP cut off will be declared by the authorities after the counselling process is completed, tentatively in the fourth week of November.