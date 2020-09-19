NEET Cut Off Madhya Pradesh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh
NEET Cut Off: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, declares the NEET cut off for admission to the medical and dental colleges of MP through state counselling. NEET MP MBBS cut off is the closing rank and its corresponding score at which admission closes in any college.
DME, Madhya Pradesh, will release NEET MP cutoff for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all seats in private colleges of the state. NEET qualified candidates who wish to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Madhya Pradesh will have to register for the counselling conducted by DME.
Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges of MP will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Cutoff is determined after considering some factors such as
Difficulty level of NEET 2020
Total MBBS/BDS seats in colleges of MP
The number of candidates applying for admission
Category of the candidate
During the counselling process, candidates have to provide preferences to colleges. On the basis of preferences given by candidates, seats are allotted to them. Students should have an idea of the previous years’ cutoff as it helps during the choice filling process. NEET 2019 cutoff for AIQ seats and state quota seats have been provided below.
NEET 2019 MBBS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats
College Name
Category- General
Rank
Scores
M.G.M. Medical College, Indore
3012
627
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
4257
619
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC,Jabalpur
6757
605
G.R. Medical College, Gwalior
6445
605
S.S. Medical College, Rewa
8094
599
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
7898
--
NEET 2019 BDS Cut Off MP - 15% AIQ Seats
Dental Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Government College of Dentistry, Indore
16544
569
NEET Cut Off 2019 MP - 85% State Quota Seats
Medical colleges (Government)
General
NEET Rank
NEET Score
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
19925
560
Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences
30920
534
Gajra Raja Medical College Gwalior
15030
574
Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
9539
593
Government Medical College, Datia
30504
535
Government Medical College, Khandwa
30506
535
Government Medical College, Ratlam
24454
549
Government Medical College Shahdol
32628
531
Government Medical College, Shivpuri
32944
530
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha
24814
548
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
6403
606
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
12761
581
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
19671
561
NEET Cut Off 2019 For MBBS Private Colleges
Medical colleges (Private)
General
NEET Rank
NEET Score
Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences
68239
471
Chirayu Medical College Bhopal
44526
508
Index Medical College Indore
62323
479
L.N. Medical College, Bhopal
53397
493
People's College of Medical Sciences, Bhopal
46341
505
RD Gardi Medical College, Ujjain
40867
515
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore
39990
516
NEET Cut Off 2019 For BDS
Dental Colleges (Government)
General
NEET Rank
NEET Score
Government College of Dentistry, Indore
20828
558
NEET MP cut off will be declared by the authorities after the counselling process is completed, tentatively in the fourth week of November.