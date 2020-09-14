NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Kerala

NEET qualified candidates can check the cutoff required for admission into the colleges of Kerala through the state quota admission process and All India quota (AIQ). Having an insight into the previous years’ cutoff proves helpful for the students while submitting their preferences for colleges. NEET cutoff for Kerala for admission into the 85% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges will be declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala while the cutoff for admission to the AIQ seats would be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).



The level of difficulty of the exam, number of seats available in the colleges, rank secured in the NEET exam, the number of candidates applying for admission are some of the factors which are considered while determining the cutoffs by the authorities.

NEET 2019 cutoff for admission to AIQ seats and state quota seats in Kerala has been provided below for the reference of candidates.

NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- AIQ





Medical Colleges College name General Rank Scores Govt Medical College, Ernakulam 6556 606 Government Medical College, Thrissur 5034 614 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram 3085 627 Government Medical College, Kottayam 4341 618 Government Medical College, Kozhikode 1875 638 Government Medical College, Palakkad 7909 600 Government Medical College, Kollam 7408 602 Government Medical College, Manjeri 7047 603









Dental Colleges College name General Rank Scores Government Dental College, Thrissur 18335 564 Government Dental College, Alappuzha 14476 576 Government Dental College, Trivandrum 17712 566 Government Dental College, Kozhikode 16967 568 Government Dental College, Kottayam 18251 565





NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (MBBS)





Institute State Merit NEET Rank (SM) Score T D Medical College(Govt.), Alappuzha. 840 6512 606 Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam 912 7158 603 Govt. Medical College, Kozhikkode. 260 2038 636 Govt. Medical College, Parippally, Kollam 933 7312 602 Government Medical College Kannur 911 7157 603 Govt. Medical College, Kottayam. 568 4410 618 Govt. Medical College, Manjeri. 936 7341 602 Govt. Medical College, Thrissur. 631 4831 615 Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. 400 3161 626 Al Azhar Medical college & Super speciality Hospital, Thodupuzha. 5703 43078 511

NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (BDS)





Institute State Merit NEET rank (SM) Score Government Dental College, Alappuzha. 3910 29609 537 Govt. Dental College, Kozhikkode. 2198 17351 566 Government Dental College, Kannur 3984 30095 536 Govt. Dental College, Kottayam. 3453 26374 546 Govt. Dental College, Thrissur 3267 25145 547 Govt. Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram. 2906 22472 553 Al-Azhar Dental College, Thodupuzha. 14564 127901 401 Annoor Dental College, Puthuppady, Muvattupuzha. 12554 106406 423 Sree Anjaneya Institue of Dental Sciences, Atholi, Kozhikode. 20452 197874 341 Azeezia College of Dental Science, Meyyannoor, Kollam 14932 132313 397





