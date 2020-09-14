NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Kerala
NEET Cut Off: NEET qualified candidates can check the cutoff required for admission into the colleges of Kerala through the state quota admission process and All India quota (AIQ). NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) has been released. Check cutoff, how to download here.
NEET qualified candidates can check the cutoff required for admission into the colleges of Kerala through the state quota admission process and All India quota (AIQ). Having an insight into the previous years’ cutoff proves helpful for the students while submitting their preferences for colleges. NEET cutoff for Kerala for admission into the 85% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges will be declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala while the cutoff for admission to the AIQ seats would be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
The level of difficulty of the exam, number of seats available in the colleges, rank secured in the NEET exam, the number of candidates applying for admission are some of the factors which are considered while determining the cutoffs by the authorities.
NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) Released; Check Cut Off, How To Download
NEET 2019 cutoff for admission to AIQ seats and state quota seats in Kerala has been provided below for the reference of candidates.
NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- AIQ
Medical Colleges
College name
General
Rank
Scores
Govt Medical College, Ernakulam
6556
606
Government Medical College, Thrissur
5034
614
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
3085
627
Government Medical College, Kottayam
4341
618
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
1875
638
Government Medical College, Palakkad
7909
600
Government Medical College, Kollam
7408
602
Government Medical College, Manjeri
7047
603
NEET Paper Analysis: Overall ‘Easy’ Paper With NCERT Content-Based Questions
Dental Colleges
College name
General
Rank
Scores
Government Dental College, Thrissur
18335
564
Government Dental College, Alappuzha
14476
576
Government Dental College, Trivandrum
17712
566
Government Dental College, Kozhikode
16967
568
Government Dental College, Kottayam
18251
565
NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (MBBS)
Institute
State Merit
NEET Rank (SM)
Score
T D Medical College(Govt.), Alappuzha.
840
6512
606
Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam
912
7158
603
Govt. Medical College, Kozhikkode.
260
2038
636
Govt. Medical College, Parippally, Kollam
933
7312
602
Government Medical College Kannur
911
7157
603
Govt. Medical College, Kottayam.
568
4410
618
Govt. Medical College, Manjeri.
936
7341
602
Govt. Medical College, Thrissur.
631
4831
615
Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
400
3161
626
Al Azhar Medical college & Super speciality Hospital, Thodupuzha.
5703
43078
511
NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (BDS)
Institute
State Merit
NEET rank (SM)
Score
Government Dental College, Alappuzha.
3910
29609
537
Govt. Dental College, Kozhikkode.
2198
17351
566
Government Dental College, Kannur
3984
30095
536
Govt. Dental College, Kottayam.
3453
26374
546
Govt. Dental College, Thrissur
3267
25145
547
Govt. Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram.
2906
22472
553
Al-Azhar Dental College, Thodupuzha.
14564
127901
401
Annoor Dental College, Puthuppady, Muvattupuzha.
12554
106406
423
Sree Anjaneya Institue of Dental Sciences, Atholi, Kozhikode.
20452
197874
341
Azeezia College of Dental Science, Meyyannoor, Kollam
14932
132313
397
NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 by National Testing Agency. Candidates who will qualify the NEET exam will only be eligible for admission in medical/dental colleges of Karnataka.