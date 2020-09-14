  • Home
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Kerala

NEET Cut Off: NEET qualified candidates can check the cutoff required for admission into the colleges of Kerala through the state quota admission process and All India quota (AIQ). NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) has been released. Check cutoff, how to download here.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:02 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

NEET qualified candidates can check the cutoff required for admission into the colleges of Kerala through the state quota admission process and All India quota (AIQ). Having an insight into the previous years’ cutoff proves helpful for the students while submitting their preferences for colleges. NEET cutoff for Kerala for admission into the 85% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges will be declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala while the cutoff for admission to the AIQ seats would be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The level of difficulty of the exam, number of seats available in the colleges, rank secured in the NEET exam, the number of candidates applying for admission are some of the factors which are considered while determining the cutoffs by the authorities.

NEET 2019 cutoff for admission to AIQ seats and state quota seats in Kerala has been provided below for the reference of candidates.

NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- AIQ


Medical Colleges

College name

General

Rank

Scores

Govt Medical College, Ernakulam

6556

606

Government Medical College, Thrissur

5034

614

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

3085

627

Government Medical College, Kottayam

4341

618

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

1875

638

Government Medical College, Palakkad

7909

600

Government Medical College, Kollam

7408

602

Government Medical College, Manjeri

7047

603


Dental Colleges

College name

General

Rank

Scores

Government Dental College, Thrissur

18335

564

Government Dental College, Alappuzha

14476

576

Government Dental College, Trivandrum

17712

566

Government Dental College, Kozhikode

16967

568

Government Dental College, Kottayam

18251

565


NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (MBBS)


Institute

State Merit

NEET Rank (SM)

Score

T D Medical College(Govt.), Alappuzha.

840

6512

606

Govt. Medical College, Ernakulam

912

7158

603

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikkode.

260

2038

636

Govt. Medical College, Parippally, Kollam

933

7312

602

Government Medical College Kannur

911

7157

603

Govt. Medical College, Kottayam.

568

4410

618

Govt. Medical College, Manjeri.

936

7341

602

Govt. Medical College, Thrissur.

631

4831

615

Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

400

3161

626

Al Azhar Medical college & Super speciality Hospital, Thodupuzha.

5703

43078

511

NEET 2019 Cutoff Kerala- State Quota (BDS)


Institute

State Merit

NEET rank (SM)

Score

Government Dental College, Alappuzha.

3910

29609

537

Govt. Dental College, Kozhikkode.

2198

17351

566

Government Dental College, Kannur

3984

30095

536

Govt. Dental College, Kottayam.

3453

26374

546

Govt. Dental College, Thrissur

3267

25145

547

Govt. Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram.

2906

22472

553

Al-Azhar Dental College, Thodupuzha.

14564

127901

401

Annoor Dental College, Puthuppady, Muvattupuzha.

12554

106406

423

Sree Anjaneya Institue of Dental Sciences, Atholi, Kozhikode.

20452

197874

341

Azeezia College of Dental Science, Meyyannoor, Kollam

14932

132313

397


NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 by National Testing Agency. Candidates who will qualify the NEET exam will only be eligible for admission in medical/dental colleges of Karnataka.

