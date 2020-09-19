NEET Cut Off Chhattisgarh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for Chhattisgarh. DME will release the cutoff for admission to the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical or dental colleges of the state. While the cut off for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in the government medical or dental colleges of Chhattisgarh will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET qualified and eligible candidates who wish to apply for admission through the state quota will have to register with DME and take part in the state counselling process for Chhattisgarh.

The authorities will declare the Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS cut off list category wise after considering certain factors such as marks scored in the NEET exam, the number of aspirants appearing for the exam, exam difficulty level, the availability of seats in MBBS and BDS colleges of the state.

NEET 2020 cut off Chhattisgarh has not been declared yet but it is vital for candidates to know about the previous year’s cut off to have an idea about their admission chances. Therefore, NEET 2019 Cut off for AIQ and State quota admissions in Chhattisgarh has been provided below for the reference of students.

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (MBBS)

Medical Colleges College Name General Rank Scores Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur 8206 598 Lt. B R K Government Medical College, Jagdalpur 10920 588 Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur 10185 590 Lt. L A M Govt. Medical College, Raigarh 10590 589 Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon 10983 587

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (BDS)

Dental Colleges College Name General Rank Scores Govt. Dental College, Raipur 19449 561

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (MBBS)

Medical Colleges College Name UR-NC Ranks Scores Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur 18499 564 Bhilai Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Science 70120 468 Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur 72908 464 Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh 40395 516 Bharat Ratna Late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon 39894 516 Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur 38400 519 Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur 27483 542

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (BDS)

Dental Colleges



College Name Ranks Scores Government Dental College, Raipur 89709 442 Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute, Rajnandgaon --

Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital & Research centre, Bilaspur 625678 152 Rungta College of Dental Sciences & Research, Bhilai 445661 208 Maitri College Of Dentistry And Research Center, Durg 341030 254 New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Bilaspur 262441 297

NEET 2020 counselling process will begin after the declaration of the result. The cut offs for AIQ and state quota seats will be released during the counselling process after the conclusion of each round.