NEET Cut Off: Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur will release the cutoff for admission to the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical or dental colleges of the state.

Edited by Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 4:57 pm IST

NEET Cut Off Chhattisgarh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
New Delhi:

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for Chhattisgarh. DME will release the cutoff for admission to the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical or dental colleges of the state. While the cut off for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in the government medical or dental colleges of Chhattisgarh will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET qualified and eligible candidates who wish to apply for admission through the state quota will have to register with DME and take part in the state counselling process for Chhattisgarh.

The authorities will declare the Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS cut off list category wise after considering certain factors such as marks scored in the NEET exam, the number of aspirants appearing for the exam, exam difficulty level, the availability of seats in MBBS and BDS colleges of the state.

NEET 2020 cut off Chhattisgarh has not been declared yet but it is vital for candidates to know about the previous year’s cut off to have an idea about their admission chances. Therefore, NEET 2019 Cut off for AIQ and State quota admissions in Chhattisgarh has been provided below for the reference of students.

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (MBBS)

Medical Colleges

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur

8206

598

Lt. B R K Government Medical College, Jagdalpur

10920

588

Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

10185

590

Lt. L A M Govt. Medical College, Raigarh

10590

589

Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon

10983

587

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (BDS)

Dental Colleges

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Govt. Dental College, Raipur

19449

561

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (MBBS)

Medical Colleges

College Name

UR-NC

Ranks

Scores

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur

18499

564

Bhilai Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Science

70120

468

Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

72908

464

Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh

40395

516

Bharat Ratna Late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon

39894

516

Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur

38400

519

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

27483

542

NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (BDS)

Dental Colleges



College Name

Ranks

Scores

Government Dental College, Raipur

89709

442

Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute, Rajnandgaon

--


Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital & Research centre, Bilaspur

625678

152

Rungta College of Dental Sciences & Research, Bhilai

445661

208

Maitri College Of Dentistry And Research Center, Durg

341030

254

New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Bilaspur

262441

297

NEET 2020 counselling process will begin after the declaration of the result. The cut offs for AIQ and state quota seats will be released during the counselling process after the conclusion of each round.

