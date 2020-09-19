NEET Cut Off Chhattisgarh: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur will release the NEET 2020 cutoff for Chhattisgarh. DME will release the cutoff for admission to the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical or dental colleges of the state. While the cut off for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota seats in the government medical or dental colleges of Chhattisgarh will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
NEET qualified and eligible candidates who wish to apply for admission through the state quota will have to register with DME and take part in the state counselling process for Chhattisgarh.
The authorities will declare the Chhattisgarh MBBS/BDS cut off list category wise after considering certain factors such as marks scored in the NEET exam, the number of aspirants appearing for the exam, exam difficulty level, the availability of seats in MBBS and BDS colleges of the state.
NEET 2020 cut off Chhattisgarh has not been declared yet but it is vital for candidates to know about the previous year’s cut off to have an idea about their admission chances. Therefore, NEET 2019 Cut off for AIQ and State quota admissions in Chhattisgarh has been provided below for the reference of students.
NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (MBBS)
Medical Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Pt. J N M Medical College, Raipur
8206
598
Lt. B R K Government Medical College, Jagdalpur
10920
588
Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
10185
590
Lt. L A M Govt. Medical College, Raigarh
10590
589
Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon
10983
587
NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - AIQ Seats (BDS)
Dental Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Govt. Dental College, Raipur
19449
561
NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (MBBS)
Medical Colleges
College Name
UR-NC
Ranks
Scores
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur
18499
564
Bhilai Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Science
70120
468
Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
72908
464
Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh
40395
516
Bharat Ratna Late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon
39894
516
Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur
38400
519
Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur
27483
542
NEET 2019 Cut Off Chhattisgarh - State Quota Seats (BDS)
Dental Colleges
College Name
Ranks
Scores
Government Dental College, Raipur
89709
442
Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute, Rajnandgaon
--
Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital & Research centre, Bilaspur
625678
152
Rungta College of Dental Sciences & Research, Bhilai
445661
208
Maitri College Of Dentistry And Research Center, Durg
341030
254
New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Bilaspur
262441
297
NEET 2020 counselling process will begin after the declaration of the result. The cut offs for AIQ and state quota seats will be released during the counselling process after the conclusion of each round.