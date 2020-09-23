NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: JKBOPEE releases the cutoff for 100% MBBS/BDS seats in the state. Only the NEET qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to medical/dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.
The regulatory authority, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will release the NEET Cutoff for Jammu and Kashmir. The cutoff is the rank and equivalent marks at which the admission to a particular college will be granted. Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir does not contribute to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) scheme. Thus, JKBOPEE releases the cutoff for 100% MBBS/BDS seats in the state. Only the NEET qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to medical/dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K NEET cutoff is declared by the authorities after examining some factors. A few of them are:
Rank secured by the candidate in the NEET result
Level of difficulty of the NEET question paper
Number of aspirants applying for admission in J&K medical/dental colleges
Availability of seats in an academic year
The cutoff also varies category wise and on the basis of the preferences opted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Candidates can take help from the previous years’ cutoff while marking the preferences during the choice filling process.
NEET 2019 cutoff for admission in J&K has been mentioned below for the reference to candidates.
Jammu and Kashmir NEET Cutoff 2019- 100% State Quota
Medical colleges
Name of College
JK Rank
AIR
Score
OM
Government Medical College, Srinagar
211
28667
539
Government Medical College, Jammu
245
31565
533
SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar
229
30255
536
Government Medical College, Kathua
251
31958
532
Government Medical College, Baramulla
250
31938
532
Government Medical College, Rajouri
705
64628
476
Government Medical College, Anantnag
249
31896
532
ASCOMS Sidhra Jammu
571
55949
489
Jammu and Kashmir BDS Cutoff
Dental colleges
Name of College
OM
JK Rank
AIR
Score
Government Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu
473
48782
501
Government Dental College, Srinagar
669
61772
480
Institute of Dental Science, Sephora, Jammu
2233
184272
351
J&K NEET Cutoff would be prepared for admission to 100% state quota seats by the authorities. The cutoff will be published online on the official website after the counselling process.