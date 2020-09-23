  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: JKBOPEE releases the cutoff for 100% MBBS/BDS seats in the state. Only the NEET qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to medical/dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 8:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NTA NEET Answer Key, Result Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh
NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here
NEET Cut Off Goa: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks And Trends
NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
New Delhi:

The regulatory authority, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will release the NEET Cutoff for Jammu and Kashmir. The cutoff is the rank and equivalent marks at which the admission to a particular college will be granted. Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir does not contribute to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) scheme. Thus, JKBOPEE releases the cutoff for 100% MBBS/BDS seats in the state. Only the NEET qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to medical/dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October

J&K NEET cutoff is declared by the authorities after examining some factors. A few of them are:

  • Rank secured by the candidate in the NEET result

  • Level of difficulty of the NEET question paper

  • Number of aspirants applying for admission in J&K medical/dental colleges

  • Availability of seats in an academic year

Also Read: NTA NEET Answer Key, Result Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here

The cutoff also varies category wise and on the basis of the preferences opted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Candidates can take help from the previous years’ cutoff while marking the preferences during the choice filling process.

NEET 2019 cutoff for admission in J&K has been mentioned below for the reference to candidates.

Jammu and Kashmir NEET Cutoff 2019- 100% State Quota


Medical colleges

Name of College

JK Rank

AIR

Score

OM

Government Medical College, Srinagar

211

28667

539

Government Medical College, Jammu

245

31565

533

SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar

229

30255

536

Government Medical College, Kathua

251

31958

532

Government Medical College, Baramulla

250

31938

532

Government Medical College, Rajouri

705

64628

476

Government Medical College, Anantnag

249

31896

532

ASCOMS Sidhra Jammu

571

55949

489


Jammu and Kashmir BDS Cutoff

Dental colleges

Name of College

OM

JK Rank

AIR

Score

Government Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu

473

48782

501

Government Dental College, Srinagar

669

61772

480

Institute of Dental Science, Sephora, Jammu

2233

184272

351


J&K NEET Cutoff would be prepared for admission to 100% state quota seats by the authorities. The cutoff will be published online on the official website after the counselling process.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam NEET Cut-off Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
AILET Admit Card 2020: NTA Extends Last Date To Download Hall Ticket; Check Details
AILET Admit Card 2020: NTA Extends Last Date To Download Hall Ticket; Check Details
Delhi Government Releases Rs 32.1 Crore Grant-In-Aid To Delhi University's 6 Colleges
Delhi Government Releases Rs 32.1 Crore Grant-In-Aid To Delhi University's 6 Colleges
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here
SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................