NEET Cut Off Jammu And Kashmir: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks

The regulatory authority, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will release the NEET Cutoff for Jammu and Kashmir. The cutoff is the rank and equivalent marks at which the admission to a particular college will be granted. Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir does not contribute to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) scheme. Thus, JKBOPEE releases the cutoff for 100% MBBS/BDS seats in the state. Only the NEET qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to medical/dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K NEET cutoff is declared by the authorities after examining some factors. A few of them are:

Rank secured by the candidate in the NEET result

Level of difficulty of the NEET question paper

Number of aspirants applying for admission in J&K medical/dental colleges

Availability of seats in an academic year

The cutoff also varies category wise and on the basis of the preferences opted by the candidates during the choice filling process. Candidates can take help from the previous years’ cutoff while marking the preferences during the choice filling process.

NEET 2019 cutoff for admission in J&K has been mentioned below for the reference to candidates.

Jammu and Kashmir NEET Cutoff 2019- 100% State Quota





Medical colleges Name of College JK Rank AIR Score OM Government Medical College, Srinagar 211 28667 539 Government Medical College, Jammu 245 31565 533 SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar 229 30255 536 Government Medical College, Kathua 251 31958 532 Government Medical College, Baramulla 250 31938 532 Government Medical College, Rajouri 705 64628 476 Government Medical College, Anantnag 249 31896 532 ASCOMS Sidhra Jammu 571 55949 489





Jammu and Kashmir BDS Cutoff

Dental colleges Name of College OM JK Rank AIR Score Government Indira Gandhi Dental College, Jammu 473 48782 501 Government Dental College, Srinagar 669 61772 480 Institute of Dental Science, Sephora, Jammu 2233 184272 351





J&K NEET Cutoff would be prepared for admission to 100% state quota seats by the authorities. The cutoff will be published online on the official website after the counselling process.